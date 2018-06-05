Houston's Best Sandwiches: The Big Apple at Liebman's Wine & Fine Foods

The Big Apple at Liebman's Wine & Fine Foods has everything you want in a classic pastrami sandwich and a little more.

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

It's difficult for me to figure out how I had never been to Liebman's Wine and Fine Foods. But with neighborhood institutions like this one, I guess it isn't surprising. Thankfully, they moved and I heard about them as a result because, damn.

Before even addressing the sandwich this week, let's talk about what a cool place this is with a bakery, tons of interesting take away items besides sandwiches and a whole gifts area. They even specialize in South African imports (who knew that was a thing?) and even have a couple items on the menu reflective of that cuisine.