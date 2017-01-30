menu

Brasserie du Parc Lands in Downtown Houston

Beard Award-Winning Chef Chris Shepherd Debuts One Fifth Tonight


Monday, January 30, 2017 at 1:21 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Inside Brasserie du Parc.
Inside Brasserie du Parc.
Photo by Mauricio Hernandez
Brasserie du Parc, an elegant new restaurant from chef Philippe Verpiand and wife Monica Bui, masterminds of Uptown Park's French favorite Étoile, is officially open in One Park Place, a luxury high rise at 1440 Lamar overlooking Discovery Green in Downtown Houston.  

Chef de cuisine Romain Mauger, who hops over from his post at Étoile as well,  will oversee a menu that includes many a Parisian hit— think steak frites, escargot, mussels, coq au vin— along with a few of Etoile's signatures dishes like the beef tartare and foie gras au torchon.

Bae really needs a Baie Rouges crepe.
Bae really needs a Baie Rouges crepe.
Photo by Mauricio Hernandez

The 3000-square-foot restaurant also houses a walk-up window on its terrace, where Crêperie du Parc will serve an all day menu of crepes, about a dozen sweet and savory options to be exact, including a  flambéed  Grand Marnier number or a much tamer smoked salmon version.

The bar program here is expected to be as fresh as Etoile's, with beverage director Kimberly Paul offering an array of on-trend spirits and libations, including a mezcal Old Fashioned, three signature punches, and table-side absinthe service.

According to a press release, guests can access the entrance on Lamar via the pedestrian walkway at Lamar and Austin during the madness of Super Bowl weekend, so godspeed, everyone.

Brasserie du Parc and Crêperie du Parc's hours are Sunday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
Brasserie du Parc
1440 Lamar St.
Houston, Texas 77010

832-879-2802

