Brasserie du Parc Lands in Downtown Houston

EXPAND Inside Brasserie du Parc. Photo by Mauricio Hernandez

Brasserie du Parc, an elegant new restaurant from chef Philippe Verpiand and wife Monica Bui, masterminds of Uptown Park's French favorite Étoile, is officially open in One Park Place, a luxury high rise at 1440 Lamar overlooking Discovery Green in Downtown Houston.

Chef de cuisine Romain Mauger, who hops over from his post at Étoile as well, will oversee a menu that includes many a Parisian hit— think steak frites, escargot, mussels, coq au vin— along with a few of Etoile's signatures dishes like the beef tartare and foie gras au torchon.

EXPAND Bae really needs a Baie Rouges crepe. Photo by Mauricio Hernandez

The 3000-square-foot restaurant also houses a walk-up window on its terrace, where Crêperie du Parc will serve an all day menu of crepes, about a dozen sweet and savory options to be exact, including a flambéed Grand Marnier number or a much tamer smoked salmon version.

The bar program here is expected to be as fresh as Etoile's, with beverage director Kimberly Paul offering an array of on-trend spirits and libations, including a mezcal Old Fashioned, three signature punches, and table-side absinthe service.

According to a press release, guests can access the entrance on Lamar via the pedestrian walkway at Lamar and Austin during the madness of Super Bowl weekend, so godspeed, everyone.

Brasserie du Parc and Crêperie du Parc's hours are Sunday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

