Rejoice, Midtown Banh Mi Favorite Cali Sandwich Reopens Monday

Rejoice, Midtown Banh Mi Favorite Cali Sandwich Reopens Monday

Friday, May 19, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Cali Sandwich opens in a new spot on May 22EXPAND
Cali Sandwich opens in a new spot on May 22
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
After closing up shop for a little over six weeks ago, beloved banh mi hub Cali Sandwich has finally made its move across the street into the former Crave Sushi space, 2900 Travis, and reopens  Monday, May 22, at 11 a.m.

Andrew Dinh, who runs the restaurant with his mother Nga Chung, tells the Houston Press he can't wait to get back to work. The new location features relatively the same amount of seating, but it's quite a different feel inside.

A renovation includes new walls to close off what was a sushi bar— it has now been turned into extra kitchen space including a dish pit— as well as a new closed-off bathroom area.   Cali will feature both a takeout counter and a dine-in ordering counter with bar seating overlooking a banh mi prep area.

The new Cali location will also have some outdoor seating and is seeking a permit to sell beer and wine. On the menu, you can expect the return of one of the best banh mi in town, as well as pho, noodle and fried rice dishes and lunch specials.  While Dinh and Chung might add a few more staff members to make up for the extra space, the restaurant will reopen with pretty much its same friendly and efficient operation as before.

If regulars are anxious to get their fix that would be a bit of an understatement, as Dinh has been answering queries of the reopening via text and in person for weeks. "Somebody just came in a few days ago, and was like, are you reopen? I was like no, and they said, well can you make me a sandwich anyway?"

Cali Sandwich, 2900 Travis
Opens at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22. Hours:  9 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday thereafter.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

