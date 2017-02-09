menu

California-Based Gastropub Bosscat Opens on Westheimer This Month

First Look at Pinkerton's Barbecue


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

California-Based Gastropub Bosscat Opens on Westheimer This Month

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Inside Bosscat, opening in River Oaks on February 22EXPAND
Inside Bosscat, opening in River Oaks on February 22
Photo by Daniel Ortiz
A A

Newport Beach's Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, a whiskey-focused gastropub that also slings Southern comfort food, is opening on February 22 at 4310 Westheimer.

According to a press release, owner John “JT” Reed, Leslie Nguyen and Vinnie Capizzi relocated to Houston last summer and are pumped to open.

Reed has released a statement noting, “This has been a long time coming, and we have been very fortunate to meet so many great people in Houston who have opened their arms to us over the last several months."

The 6,900-square-foot restaurant, designed by Irvine, California-based Hootan & Associates Design Studio, will seat 220 guests in an industrial-style dining area and 40 more on a patio. The restaurant will also feature a '360 degree center bar' and a glass-enclosed Whiskey Room with more than 260 different whiskeys, including some rarities. The room also boasts whiskey lockers for VIPs and a 12-seat table for private dining and tastings.

Expect whiskey-driven drinks from bar director Matt Sharp including barrel-aged cocktails and a private barrel-aging program. The food menu, from chef Peter Petro (who comes over from Cali's Bosscat) features items including a bacon cheeseburger, pork belly poutine and Cajun brick chicken, and will have plenty of locally-sourced items—  meats from 44 Farms and Black Hill Meats, and bread from Krafstmen Baking.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
4310 Westheimer Rd. Suite 150
Hours: Monday to Thursday,  11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday brunch to come. Online at www.bosscatkitchen.com 

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >