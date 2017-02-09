California-Based Gastropub Bosscat Opens on Westheimer This Month

EXPAND Inside Bosscat, opening in River Oaks on February 22 Photo by Daniel Ortiz

Newport Beach's Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, a whiskey-focused gastropub that also slings Southern comfort food, is opening on February 22 at 4310 Westheimer.

According to a press release, owner John “JT” Reed, Leslie Nguyen and Vinnie Capizzi relocated to Houston last summer and are pumped to open.

Reed has released a statement noting, “This has been a long time coming, and we have been very fortunate to meet so many great people in Houston who have opened their arms to us over the last several months."

The 6,900-square-foot restaurant, designed by Irvine, California-based Hootan & Associates Design Studio, will seat 220 guests in an industrial-style dining area and 40 more on a patio. The restaurant will also feature a '360 degree center bar' and a glass-enclosed Whiskey Room with more than 260 different whiskeys, including some rarities. The room also boasts whiskey lockers for VIPs and a 12-seat table for private dining and tastings.

Expect whiskey-driven drinks from bar director Matt Sharp including barrel-aged cocktails and a private barrel-aging program. The food menu, from chef Peter Petro (who comes over from Cali's Bosscat) features items including a bacon cheeseburger, pork belly poutine and Cajun brick chicken, and will have plenty of locally-sourced items— meats from 44 Farms and Black Hill Meats, and bread from Krafstmen Baking.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

4310 Westheimer Rd. Suite 150

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday brunch to come. Online at www.bosscatkitchen.com

