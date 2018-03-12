Where to Eat and Drink in Houston This St. Patrick's Day

From traditional Irish breakfasts and corned beef and cabbage plates to Jameson flights and green-colored sweets, here’s where to eat, drink and at least pretend to be Irish this St. Patrick’s Day.

Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray

Brasserie 19, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart Rosé are teaming up for a Pink Patty's Day, with specials on rosé bubbles and freshly shucked oysters on the patio noon to 3 p.m.

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer

Central Market will be hosting an Irish Dinner and Class for Saint Patrick’s Day, held on Saturday, March 17 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Guests will learn to make soda bread with Irish butter, Emerald salad, lamb chops with Guinness pan sauce, colcannon and bread pudding with Irish Whiskey sauce. Register for $65 per person.

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale

Eight Row will be bringing in a keg of Guinness and pouring Jameson flights throughout the day. Starting at noon, sip $5 Guinness pints (16 ounce) and $16 flights featuring Jameson Caskmates IPA, Original Jameson and Jameson Original Caskmates.

The Goose's Acre, 21 Waterway

The Irish pub and restaurant will be open and serving breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. Lunch and dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., with the special event turning 21-and-up from 3 p.m. on. Sip green beer and enjoy dishes such as Irish nachos, corned beef and cabbage and four finger whiskey-glazed pork chops.

The Gorgeous Gael, 5555 Morningside

Hit the Rice Village pub for traditional Irish breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. and a party that runs all night.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, 142 Vintage Park

Hopdoddy’s latest seasonal burger special has an Irish kiss in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. The O’Doddy Burger rocks seasoned Angus brisket, sharp white cheddar, Irish mayo and a “bubble & squeak” slaw — a classic potato, onion and cabbage slaw mixed with bright flavors of creamy lemon, horseradish, mustard and spices. Pair it with a malty brown beer from Wednesday, March 14 through Wednesday, March 28.

Fielding's local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl Road

Fielding’s will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the patio with Irish pub food, beer poured from its custom-built kegerator and live music by Tom Peters. The party runs from noon to 4 p.m.

Frank’s Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer

From 5 to 10 p.m. on St. Paddy’s Day, Frank’s will be featuring a special holiday menu, including items like potato leek soup, Irish soda bread and cottage pie, plus bar specials from Irish whiskey flights to complimentary Jameson chipotle wings.

Irish Pub Kenneally’s, 2111 South Shepherd

In addition to its 35th annual “Under the Tent” party, the pub will be open for lunch serving traditional tastes from Guinness bread to Irish stew.

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway

In honor of the holiday, Kenny & Ziggy’s is offering its Corned Beef & Cabbage plate and a bottle of beer for $21.95 all day long. The plate includes three quarters of a pound of corned beef, two sides and a house salad.

Milano Bar, 800 Sorella

Radio Milano’s bar is kicking off St. Patrick's Day weekend with a three-course Irish-inspired menu featuring Irish whiskey pairings on Friday, March 16. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the evening includes a screening of Boondock Saints I and II, educational samplings of Jameson whiskey, plus fun giveaways. Dinner is $30 per person or $50 with the optional pairings.

Get these sparkly green and gold cake truffles at Ooh La La. Photo by Dragana Harris

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North

In addition to green-themed St. Paddy’s Day sweets like cupcake truffles, “Kiss Me I’m Irish” cookies and pistachio macaron, the dessert boutiques are featuring a cupcake of the month: the Tipsy Leprechaun (a Guinness stout chocolate cake filled with white chocolate whiskey ganache and topped with Irish buttercream).

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe

Ouisie’s Table will be celebrating all things Irish with its St. Patrick’s Day Beer & Beef Brunch, offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get a corned beef and cabbage plate plus a glass of beer for $20.

Perry’s Steakhouse, multiple locations

Perry’s will be offering a unique twist on an old fashioned this St. Patrick’s Day: the Jameson Mocha Old Fashioned. Stop by any of the six Houston-area Perry’s locations at Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, Sugar Land or The Woodlands to grab one.

Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons

Before its big St. Patrick’s Day party, Saint Arnold will be hosting a Special Irish Breakfast in its Investors Pub from 10 a.m. to noon. Feast on a buffet of Irish breakfast classics, from black pudding , baked beans and breakfast sausage to eggs, beer bread and jam. Reservations are $40 and include food, brews and a commemorative St. Patrick’s Day glass.

Smith & Wollensky, 4007 Westheimer

Smith & Wollensky is currently celebrating the spirit of the Irish with the return of its ultimate Steak & Whiskey Event, taking place now through Sunday, March 18 (St. Patrick’s Day weekend). The restaurant will be showcasing Irish American Whiskey-inspired cocktails and a USDA Prime 30-Day Whiskey-Aged New York Cut Sirloin.

The Sugar Refinery, 2248 Texas

This Sugar Land restaurant and bar will be offering drink specials, crawfish shepherd’s pie and fish and chips all day long. Seating is first come, first serve and the DJ will go on at 9 p.m.

