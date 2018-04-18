Celis White Returns to Houston in all its Fluffy White-Headed Glory

The story of Celis White has all the trappings of a sweeping cinematic epic. There's a lone genius and his long-shot rise to fame. There's the evil empire that seeks only to consolidate its power. There's loss and turmoil. There's redemption. Then ... more loss. There's a lost family secret and — now — a triumphant return.

I don't think I ever tasted Celis back in its original Austin iteration; the original Celis brewery shuttered in 2000, a few years before I hit legal drinking age. That doesn't mean I hadn't tasted Celis. The story is a bit circuitous but, more or less, Hoegaarden is Celis. Both are Witbier, a regional Belgian style that had been on the precipice of extinction before Pierre Celis started brewing Hoegaarden back in the early '70s. A few years and several acquisitions later, Ab-InBev owned Hoegaarden and Pierre opened Celis in Austin.

The same tale repeated itself stateside, with Celis achieving a strong following before it was sold for boozy parts, winding up in Michigan and out of reach of most Texans. So beloved was the beer that, in the early days of big beer's craft land grab, many beer lovers gave Hoegaarden a get out of jail free card despite its major label sponsors.