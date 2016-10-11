Chefs Collaborate on Return of Thyme & Place Pop-Up Dinner at Good Dog in Montrose

Chef Brandon Silva, who is currently at Wooster's Garden, was inspired by staging in kitchens at world-famous restaurants in Denmark. He's continuing the experience of his August pop-up with a dinner at Good Dog in Montrose. Photo by Phaedra Cook

In partial response to the sold-out success of his Copenhagen-inspired pop-up dinners this past August, chef Brandon Silva (Wooster's Garden) is bringing diners another opportunity to enjoy his local-minded “Thyme & Place” perspective, this time with a focus on the fall flavors of Texas ingredients. The dinner will take place on Monday November 7 at Good Dog in Montrose with Austin-based chef Nathan Lemley (executive chef at Parkside) taking the collaborative role.

As with the first dinner, seating is limited to 30 guests each and the $120 price tag includes beer and wine pairings (tickets are available for purchase online). Unlike the first dinner, however, guests will reserve a time slot within a specific seating time frame to enjoy their meal in a traditional sit-down dining format. They can select a slot in the 5:30-7:45 p.m. block or 8:15 p.m. to closing block.

The six-course meal consisting of two cold dishes, two hot dishes and two desserts is still evolving but Silva and Lemley are bringing their signature styles with techniques both of whom say will result in dishes that are completely new and unexpected. Take for example the sample menu of cold poached mussels marinated in grilled seaweed & brown butter, fermented duck terrine with quince mustard & green peanuts and veal with parsley & kohlrabi from Silva and “big funky flavors and aged meats” from Lemley, who says he’s excited to test out recipes he can’t use in his kitchen at Parkside. No details are yet available regarding the specific beverage pairings but it’s safe to say patrons will sip in good hands.

EXPAND Nathan Lemley, executive chef at Parkside in Austin, TX is co-hosting the pop-up dinner in November. Photo Courtesy of Nathan Lemley

Though the pair met as culinary students in Houston they were never able to develop a joint venture and this dinner marks their first shared service and a dream come to fruition. Despite working in Austin for the past six years, Lemley is no stranger to Houston with experience at several local restaurants in addition to hosting pop-ups like his most recent August jaunt at Fluff Bake Bar.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite web site.

