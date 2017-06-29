Nokturne: The Best After Hours Hidden Gem in Clear Lake
|
Enjoy this taquito stack at Nokturne until 5am on Fridays and Saturdays.
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
When you think of a hidden gem, you imagine a shiny ruby at the end of a rainbow, surrounded by lush gardens and trickling waterfalls. In the food world, a hidden gem is a little local spot you never knew existed, offering unique, tasty, and sometimes rare treats. It’s a spot you wished you learned about long ago, but are happy to discover is right in your backyard.
|
Next time you see this sign, stop in for a Turkish coffee.
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
Owner and chef Daniel Quezada realized a need in the area for a restaurant with late hours. With the intent to provide the overnight community a healthier alternative to
|
Complimentary cucumber water and herbed popcorn.
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
This counter-service cafe has tables on one side and a cozier area on the right side, set up more for lounging. The music playing is new wave and chill, more instrumental with an easy beat. Inspired by Chef Daniel’s backpacking trips through western Europe, Egypt, and Turkey, the menu features a variety of items from all over the world, including vegetarian and seasonal items. The summer menu is currently available and a winter menu will be developed in the fall. All natural ingredients are used, and no preservatives, artificial colors or flavors.
From 11 to 3 p.m.,
|
Fresh Heart Beet juice, rich and delicious.
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
Fresh juices designed to give you that extra pep in your step are available for $5 to $7 bucks.The Heart Beet, noted to help with heart disease, is a gorgeous ruby-red elixir made with beets, blackberries,
|
Young coconut to drink sweet coconut water.
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
Brews and smoothies are available, including a $4 Tres Amigos with ginger, lime, and honey to ease your sore throat. The Palo Azul Carafe is described as a “top class diuretic and kidney cleanser." The Morning After is an invigorating concoction of carbonated mineral water, Guatemalan chili, lime, baking soda to help alkaline your body, and sea salt. Whole young coconut is available for $5. Grab a straw and drink sweet coconut water after munching on the tender piece of coconut on top.
|
Creamy Palak Paneer with fresh naan from Nokturne.
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
|
Gorgeous stack of potato taquitos and flavorful mushrooms.
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
One section of the menu is titled Well Eats. Fresh vegetarian items are listed. Choose from a simple dish of pita bread with creamy hummus or a plate of salted edamame.
For a more filling meal, try the Palak Paneer - masala-spiced spinach, tomato and garlic dip with paneer cheese and naan. Or try a beautiful stack of crispy Potato Flautas topped with thick cream and avocado.
|
Gravlax, wild-caught salmon with nibbling goodies.
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
Classic Grubs include g
Hours: Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday 11 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Houston dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!