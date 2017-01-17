Cooking Girl Closing Today For Sewer Repair. Back Later
|
We'll be missing the pepper beef at Cooking Girl for a few weeks.
Photo by Troy Fields
Cooking Girl at 315 Fairview in the Heights is closed for business starting today. Don't panic though, the closure is only temporary, according to a server at Pepper Twins, its sister restaurant at 1915 West Gray.
The server mentioned that it was an "ordinance by the city of Houston," and added that they are supposed to fix the piping/sewage lines under the restaurant." He told us that the repairs should take one or two months to complete.
We hope the maintenance doesn't last too long, Cooking Girl is popular for its traditional Szechuan cuisine and it's absence will definitely be felt in the neighborhood.
