menu

Cooking Girl Closing Today For Sewer Repair. Back Later

The Miller Girls are Maintaining Bob Miller's Burger Legacy


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Cooking Girl Closing Today For Sewer Repair. Back Later

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 11:55 a.m.
By Cuc Lam
We'll be missing the pepper beef at Cooking Girl for a few weeks.
We'll be missing the pepper beef at Cooking Girl for a few weeks.
Photo by Troy Fields
A A

Cooking Girl at 315 Fairview in the Heights is closed for business starting today. Don't panic though, the closure is only temporary, according to a server at Pepper Twins, its sister restaurant at 1915 West Gray.

The server mentioned that it was an "ordinance by the city of Houston," and added that they are supposed to fix the piping/sewage lines under the restaurant." He told us that the repairs should take one or two months to complete.

We hope the maintenance doesn't last too long, Cooking Girl is popular for its traditional Szechuan cuisine and it's absence will definitely be felt in the neighborhood.

Cuc Lam
Cuc is a freelance food writer and local pop-up chef. She enjoys teaching cooking classes and hosting dinner parties when she is not writing.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >