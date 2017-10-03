Cà Phê Convenience: Copper Cow Teases an Easy Office Pick-Me-Up
|
Copper Cow Vietnamese Portable Pour Over kept me awake during a long weekend shift.
Photo by Nicholas L. Hall
My wife bought me a
Fill the filter with coffee, perch it on a cup or glass that has a few tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk at the bottom, and add hot water. The coffee drips slowly through, almost
For a while, I was in heaven. A small can of sweetened condensed milk would last me the better part of a week at work, allowing me to indulge daily in one of Houston's hallmark stimulants without ever leaving my office. After a few weeks, the novelty of being able to have a glass daily wore off, the effect of all that sugar and caffeine added up, and I cut back. Once a week. Once every other week. I found myself opening a can of milk, making a solitary glass of coffee, and wondering what the heck I was going to do with the rest of the can. More often than not, the answer wound up being "throw it away." I don't really make cà phê s?a ?á at work anymore.
Then, last week, I found Copper Cow Coffee and their (seemingly) ingenious Portable Pour-Over packs, designed to allow convenient indulgence when and wherever you have access to a cup and hot water. I was dubious. I was excited. I was definitely buying a pack.
|
My Copper Cow five pack came with five sets each of coffee filters and sweetened condensed milk packets.
Photo by Nicholas L. Hall
For $10.99 (new item sale price), I got five portable
For one, the paper
|
Brewing Copper Cow Coffee. Scotch tape not pictured.
Photo by Nicholas L. Hall
Per instructions, you pour one ounce of boiling water (coffee maker hot water tap + microwave for speed) onto the grounds to saturate (coffee nerds call this a “bloom”), before slowly pouring the remaining 5 ounces over the grounds. Unlike my
|
Brewed Copper Cow Coffee, janky filter with scotch tape pictured at right.
Photo by Nicholas L. Hall
The resulting coffee is moderately dark, with a simple flavor profile and a slight metallic edge. It’s not bad, and better than the Keurig crap I typically drink at work (“maintenance coffee”). There was a slight bitterness to it. I’d drink it on its own, but wouldn’t seek it out, finding it a bit puny for this use.
The sweetened condensed milk was a bit thin, likely necessary to get it to flow from its little pouch. There's also perhaps a bit less than I’d typically add. I like my cà phê s?a ?á balanced nicely between fiercely strong and tooth-achingly sweet. This is neither. It’s a timid take on the form. That said, it’s not terrible, it's just not great.
Poured over ice, things shift. The ice melts quickly; the
coffee isn’t up to the task. It’s neither particularly strong nor particularly sweet, tasting weak and watery and insipid. It’s almost unpleasant. Not even a shadow of a moderately well-made cà phê s?a ?á, and not even that much simpler than making one yourself at the office. The main difference is the need to empty and wash a
$1 per glass of cà phê s?a ?á might not be a bad bet for office
I think I'm gonna give my
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Houston dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Beaumont Craft Beer Festival
TicketsSun., Nov. 5, 2:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!