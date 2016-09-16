Creativity On Display at Third Annual Great Banh Mi Cookoff in Houston

EXPAND Clockwise from top left: Jett Hurapan of Songkran Thai Kitchen; Willie Ducante & the Saltair Team; Ronnie & Linda Nguyen of Roostar Vietnamese Grill; Jason Liao and teammate from Pokeology; Arash Kharat aka Space City Cowboy and Tony Nguyen of Wokker Texas Ranger; Darius King of Chef King and Co; Cuc Lam of Just Cuc It; Viet Tran of Vietwich; Eric Aldis of Midtown Barbecue. Photos by Mai Pham

Houston’s very own Great Banh Mi Cookoff, hosted and organized by Boat People SOS of Houston (BPSOS), took place Wednesday night at Anheuser Busch Brewery. For the third year in a row, approximately 300 guests joined in the fun while supporting a good cause as local chefs tried to wow a panel of judges with their best creative takes on Vietnam’s most popular sandwich, the banh mi.

Typically, banh mi consists of an oblong french bread roll stuffed with protein (e.g. Vietnamese cold cuts, grilled pork, meat balls, chicken, etc), pickled carrots and daikon, a sprig of cilantro and jalapeno. Condiments such as butter, mayonnaise, liver pâté and Maggi sauce is often used. For the cookoff competition, chef-competitors took creative license with everything from the proteins to the pickles, bread and condiments. The entries were judged on presentation, creativity, and taste.

EXPAND Nick Nguyen of Cubis Corner distributes his traditional pork belly banh mi. Photo by Mai Pham

First time competitor Eric Aldis of Midtown Barbecue wowed attendees by searing foie gras on a flat top burner, which enticed people to his table with decadent aromas. “Instead of going the traditional route, we went with our Texas roots,” says Aldis. “We made a little barbecue, smoked some prime brisket, did a little pulled pork, then we seared off some foie gras. After we seared the foie gras, we toasted the bread in the fat, and then we stuffed the little nibs back in the sandwich.” Fresh cucumber, pickled veg medley, a little green goddess dressing, fresh Thai basil and fresh cilantro finished completed his impressively constructed Texas barbecue-style banh mi. It sounded amazing and there was no doubt as to the quality of the ingredients, but the flavors seemed muted somehow. Maybe it needed barbecue sauce?

Drawing from his experience as a sushi chef, Jason Liao of the upcoming poke spot Pokeology introduced the world to his “Shag-Mi Banh-Mi.” The only seafood-based sandwich of the night, he said it was inspired by the sushi maki known as the “Shaggy roll.” The banh mi consisted of snow crab, sunomono cucumber, shrimp pate, hatch chilis and honey wasabi. It was tasty, too, and washed down well the Budweiser on tap, but it felt too much like a sushi roll, and not enough like a banh mi.

EXPAND The "Shag-Mi Banh Mi" by Pokeology. Photo by Mai Pham

Will Ducante of SaltAir Seafood Kitchen took inspiration from France and Spain with a duck confit banh mi. Stuffed with duck confit, duck liver pate, Iberico ham, micro cilantro, fine herbs, the ingredients gave it the kind of pedigree that one might find in a fine dining restaurant at lunch. What kept it humble was the bread, which he sourced from popular banh mi shop Alpha Bakery in Alief. “We went to five different places, and this was a revelation,” says Ducante.

Newcomer Viet Tran of the Sugar Land Friday-Saturday pop-up banh mi shop Vietwich crafted his banh mi based on a dream about a tiger. “It was something ferocious. It gave me inspiration, because I wanted to create something spicy, something flavorful, something a little bit different. So I started out with a little crostini, little bit of shallot mayo, pickled papaya with cilantro and thai basil, marinated beef flank, topped with sriracha crumble and chili threads,” he says. The result was a memorable, tasting lot like the steak sandwich version of the Vietnamese cold salad dish known as bo tai chanh (rare beef cooked with lime).

EXPAND Five Spiced Banh Mi by Cuc Lam. Photo by Mai Pham

One of the early favorites to emerge came from Cuc Lam (also a food freelancer for the Houston Press) of Just Cuc It. Presenting her banh mi on a square wooden plate embossed with the her name on it, her take involved shredded chicken that had been marinated in five-spice that she’d sauteed in lemongrass, garlic and Thai peppers. She topped her creation with cabbage slaw seasoned with a ponzu vinaigrette, adding the traditional pickled carrots, jalapeno and sprigs of cilantro. The bread was toasted for nice texture, the overall flavors reminiscent of Thai larb meat salad with a savory five-spiced component. Lam took third place in the cook-off.

EXPAND Smoked Head Cheese and Smoked Pork Belly Char Siu Banh Mi by Arash Kharat and Texas Wokker Ranger. Photo by Mai Pham

Tony Nguyen and Man Dao of Wokker Texas Ranger food truck teamed up with independent chef Arash Kharat, aka Space City Cowboy to make an open-faced take on the banh mi that made use of their skills with a smoker. Their offering: A smoked, made-from-scratch head cheese and smoked pork belly char siu banh mi topped with, pickled fennel and carrot and microgreens. The inventive bite scored major points for tastiness and originality, but fell short of perfection due to the somewhat chewy texture of the pork belly. They came in second place.

EXPAND Pak Tsui and Trung Nguyen of KA Sushi, the winners of this year's Great Banh Mi Cookoff. Photo by Mai Pham

Taking home the top prize for the night was defending champion KA Sushi. Heading the culinary effort was chef Trung Nguyen with an over-the-top duck banh mi. “I roasted the duck and confited the meat, separating the meat so we could crisp the skin in sheets like Peking Duck. I then made a pate with the duck giblets and foie gras, and rendered the duck fat to make duck fat butter. Then you have house pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro and jalapeno,” he said. The richness of the duck fat spread, when combined with the layers of alternating duck confit, crispy skin, and the sweet and crunchy pickled vegetables made for an unforgettable sandwich, earning KA the title of Banh Mi Cookoff Champion for the second year running.

EXPAND The winning duck banh mi by Trung Nguyen of Ka Sushi. Photo by Mai Pham

Great effort was also put forth by the rest of the evening’s competitors: Linda and Ronnie Nguyen of Roostar Vietnamese Grill, whose signature Gogi Beef (Korean marinated beef) banh mi earned then People’s Choice winner; Jett Hurapan of Songkran Thai Kitchen with a grilled chicken, smoked red curry and crispy shallot banh mi; Darius King of Chef King Co. with a Hawaiian-inspired Kahlua pig with bacon mayo banh mi with traditional fixins; and Nick Hoan Tran of CUBIs Corner with a traditional Vietnamese pork belly banh mi served on a french baguette.

EXPAND Anheuser-Busch Brewery was the setting for the 3rd Annual Banh Mi Cookoff. Photo by Mai Pham

The Great Banh Mi Cookoff is a fundraiser hosted and organized by BPSOS. This year's event raised more than $10,000 toward the organizations efforts in support of Vietnamese refugees in Houston.

WINNERS:

Judge's Choice:

1st Place: Duck Banh Mi by Trung Nguyen of KA Sushi

2nd Place: Smoked Head Cheese & Smoked Pork Belly Char Siu Banh Mi by Wokker Texas Ranger and Space City Cowboy

3rd Place: Five Spice Chicken Banh Mi by Cuc Lam of Just Cuc It

People's Choice:

Gogi Beef Banh Mi by Ronnie and Linda Nguyen of Roostar Vietnamese Grill