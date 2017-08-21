Cyclone Anaya's Now Has New Owners

The Summer Special at Cyclone Anaya's. Photo by Troy Fields

Cyclone Anaya’s Mexican Kitchen, the family-run Tex-Mex staple that started in an ice house on Shepherd more than 50 years ago and today boasts six Houston locations, has just been sold to Heritage Restaurant Group, operators of soup and sandwich franchise La Madeleine and part of the family-operated Dhanani Group.

In a press release, Heritage owner Shoukat Dhanani announced, “We’re excited to continue the same tradition of classic Tex-Mex fare and world-class service that garnered so many fans throughout the years. As the

restaurant that brought Houston the Jumbo Margarita, Cyclone Anaya’s has been an important part of

the history of Tex-Mex in this city and beyond.”

Heritage plans on introducing more menu items, as well as "expanding an already established brand to more locations in an ever-growing Houston market, as well as other markets throughout Texas," according to Dhanani. There is also a Cyclone Anaya's in Virginia.

Rico Valencia, whose father, the famous wrestler Cyclone Anaya started the eatery, will continue to operate his Midtown burger spot Rico's Morning + Noon + Night with plans to open more locations. The Valencias will also open a separate restaurant called Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina in Austin this fall, according to a rep for the family.