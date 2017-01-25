menu

Download the New Shake Shack App, Get a Free Shackburger


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Download the New Shake Shack App, Get a Free Shackburger

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Mai Pham
Shake Shack's Shackburger, crinkle cut fries and a milkshake.EXPAND
Shake Shack's Shackburger, crinkle cut fries and a milkshake.
Photo by Evan Sung
A A

Shake Shack fans, today is your lucky day. To celebrate the launch of its brand-new Shack App for iPhone, Shake Shack is giving away one free single ShackBurger® to each guest who downloads the new Shack App.

The offer is available at participating stores throughout the U.S., including Houston’s Galleria location, and will be valid through Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Related Stories

To take advantage of the promotion, all you need to do is download the app, create an account and place an order. During the checkout process, enter the promo code “shackappy” to receive your discount.

The new Shack App for iPhone is now available for download via iTunes and the App Store.EXPAND
The new Shack App for iPhone is now available for download via iTunes and the App Store.
Photo courtesy of Shake Shack

Don’t feel like getting a Shackburger? What’s so cool about this promo is that the discount value of $5.55 can also be applied toward any items you order in the burger, hot dog or breakfast category.

So what are you waiting for? Download the app and place your order today. Share the promo code with friends if you like (it’s encouraged). No need to wait in line, either. After you place your order, you’ll get a text message when your order is ready.

The Shack App is currently available via iTunes or the App Store. An Android version of the app is not available at this time, but is forthcoming. For official rules and information on the app and the promotion, visit shakeshack.com/app.

Mai Pham
Mai Pham is a contributing freelance food writer and food critic for the Houston Press whose adventurous palate has taken her from Argentina to Thailand and everywhere in between -- Peru, Spain, Hong Kong and more -- in pursuit of the most memorable bite. Her work appears in numerous outlets at the local, state and national level, where she is also a luxury travel correspondent for Forbes Travel Guide.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >