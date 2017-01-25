Download the New Shake Shack App, Get a Free Shackburger

EXPAND Shake Shack's Shackburger, crinkle cut fries and a milkshake. Photo by Evan Sung

Shake Shack fans, today is your lucky day. To celebrate the launch of its brand-new Shack App for iPhone, Shake Shack is giving away one free single ShackBurger® to each guest who downloads the new Shack App.

The offer is available at participating stores throughout the U.S., including Houston’s Galleria location, and will be valid through Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

To take advantage of the promotion, all you need to do is download the app, create an account and place an order. During the checkout process, enter the promo code “shackappy” to receive your discount.

EXPAND The new Shack App for iPhone is now available for download via iTunes and the App Store. Photo courtesy of Shake Shack

Don’t feel like getting a Shackburger? What’s so cool about this promo is that the discount value of $5.55 can also be applied toward any items you order in the burger, hot dog or breakfast category.

So what are you waiting for? Download the app and place your order today. Share the promo code with friends if you like (it’s encouraged). No need to wait in line, either. After you place your order, you’ll get a text message when your order is ready.

The Shack App is currently available via iTunes or the App Store. An Android version of the app is not available at this time, but is forthcoming. For official rules and information on the app and the promotion, visit shakeshack.com/app.