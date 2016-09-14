menu

Eat, Drink and Fight Child Hunger at the 2016 Taste of the Nation

This Week in Houston Food Events: Preview FM Burger's Chocolate Shake


Eat, Drink and Fight Child Hunger at the 2016 Taste of the Nation

Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 6:25 a.m.
By Erika Kwee
Eat and drink for a great cause at Houston's Taste of the Nation event on September 20.
Photo by Quy Tran
Houston's Taste of the Nation returns on September 20, bringing together some of the best chefs, mixologists and pitmasters in Houston to raise money for the No Kid Hungry organization. No Kid Hungry works to provide healthy meals for children in need. Last year, the Houston event raised $104,000, helping supply more than a million healthy meals to underprivileged children. This year's event will take place at the Corinthian downtown.

In Texas, 1 in 4 kids struggle with hunger. All proceeds from tickets and sponsorship purchases will go toward launching school breakfast programs, recruiting summer meals and empowering families to shop for and prepare healthy meals. Proceeds also go toward providing grants to hunger-fighting organizations to help them end child hunger in their communities.

Culinary all-stars Ryan Pera of Agricole Hospitality, Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar, Alba Huerta of Julep and Daniel Vaughn of Texas Monthly are leading this year's event.

Prepare for outstanding bites and sips at this year's Taste of the Nation event.
Photo by Michael Ramos

Attendees can look forward to sampling cocktails and small bites from more than 40 restaurants and bars around Houston. Libations from Canard, Lei Low, St. Arnold and more will be available alongside small bites from some of the hottest restaurants in Houston—Pax Americana, Southern Goods, State of Grace, BCN, and Arthur Ave, to name a few. Barbecue will also play a prominent role thanks to Louie Mueller, Gatlin's, Brisket House, Roegels Babecue Co. and more.

National Sponsors for the event include Citi, Sysco®, OpenTable, Food Network, and The Glenlivet. Local sponsors include NFL Homegating, Marta and Bill Marko, Allen Boone Humphries Robinson LLP, CRC Insurance, Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water, JW Marriott Downtown Houston, Randalls Food Markets, Culinary Agents, Texas Monthly and Culturemap.

Last year's talented team of chefs, mixologists, pitmasters and more put together a can't-miss event.
Photo by Quy Tran

Individual tickets start at $125. Sponsorships begin at $2,500. Visit the No Kid Hungry website for additional information and to purchase tickets. 

Corinthian
202 Fannin St.
Houston, TX 77002

713-222-2002

www.thecorinthianhouston.com

