Sommelier Evan Turner Is Back in at Helen After Quitting For a Week

Evan Turner, life of a somm. Photo by Jeremy Parzen

On May 11, sommelier and Greek wine expert Evan Turner announced his departure from Helen Greek Food and Wine, the acclaimed Rice Village restaurant he helped found and bring national recognition to, including two James Beard semifinalist nods.

Today, the Helen team announces that Evan Turner is back in, with the following statement:

The Helen Family is pleased to welcome Evan Turner back with open arms. In the wake of his sudden and unplanned departure, Turner realized during his absence that he had made an error in judgment and has returned with a heartfelt desire to resume his position as head sommelier at both Helen Greek Food and Wine and Helen in the Heights. “After expressing my sincere remorse to the Helen leadership following an ill-advised impulse to step down from a position I hold dear, I am delighted and relieved to announce my return to the Helen family. My love and passion for both restaurants proved too strong a draw for me to consider going anywhere else,” Turner commented. "Helen is where I belong.”

2017 has been a bit rocky for the Helen team, who recently reopened their shortlived Heights eatery Arthur Ave Italian American as a Greek taverna Helen in the Heights at 1111 Studewood, a transition that Turner was responsible for, along with director of operations Tim Faiola, and chefs William Wright and Mercedes Gomez.