Experience Dinner on the Farm at Finca Tres Robles with a Chef-driven Menu

Finca Tres Robles or "Three Oaks Farm" is an urban farm in Houston's 2nd Ward and the setting for the November dinner. Photo by Joseph Vu

This November, Chef Ben McPherson will venture outside the kitchen during a casual one-night farm dinner at Finca Tres Robles, his first-ever event at the urban farm located in 2nd Ward. The affair will take place from 5:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 in an intimate setting highlighted by communal tables and live music from Come Guerrero, an East End Norteño musician.

For a price of $65 per person (tickets are pre-sale only and available for purchase online), guests will have the opportunity to soak in the unique vibe, observe as McPherson prepares the evening meal, and get up close and personal with the challenges and successes experienced by property owners and brothers Thomas and Daniel Garcia-Prats in regard to developing farmland in an urban environment. Proceeds from the dinner will be donated to a local charity chosen by the brothers.

Chef Ben McPherson is co-hosting a dinner at urban farm Finca Tres Robles in November. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

The multi-course family-style meal will include produce picked on site the day before (fingers crossed for fall tomatoes) but McPherson says he will supplement his finds with kitchen staples and meats from local sources including chicken from The Barry Farm. Dessert will likely entail a simple dish focused on plantains grown at Finca Tres Robles (as long as they are ripe in time) and complimentary local beer will be served. “The biggest thing about this is the setting. That right there – we’re selling an experience, it’s not just a dinner it’s a full experience," says McPherson. "It’s not just about the food it’s about everything– the people, the band, the sense of community; it’s about earth and farming.”

Tickets are currently on sale and are expected to go fast so potential guests are encouraged to snap up a few as soon as possible. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Eventbrite website.