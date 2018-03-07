Famed Italian Winemaker Gaja Here and Gone In A Day

"We're going." Brian said as he flicked the promotion card at me excitedly while I polished stemware. "I need to check my schedule, but…" I inspected the flyer more closely, "…oh, we're going."

Gaia Gaja, eldest daughter of legendary Italian winemaker Angelo Gaja, was in Houston Tuesday and kept a tight schedule. Hosted by the Terlato Wine Group, she did a training in the morning, a sommelier lunch at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, an afternoon wine tasting at Da Marco Cucina E Vino, and a wine dinner at Potente. For Italian wine lovers, attending either of these events is the equivalent of front row seats to Beyoncé.

It's nothing new that Houston lures reputable winemakers from around the world. We're an attractive, thriving market of wine drinkers after all. Industry people who are sometimes too busy to break away from work certainly find a reason when iconic wine houses like Gaja come to town. Her stay in the United States, a brief one, includes stops in Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, and Florida.