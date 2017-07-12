Houstonians May Just Be The Biggest Tippers on Food Delivery in Texas

Deliver us from evil. Photo by Mark Tarnauckus

Good job, Houstonians. According to the Austin-based delivery service Favor, which has just announced a major expansion in Texas via a press release this week, its Houston customers are the highest tippers in the state, tipping on average 20 percent more on delivery than in any other market.

And if you're wondering what food the residents of Houston get delivered most, Favor reports that to do, resident have ordered more than 20,000 Topo Chicos, 180,000 tacos (Tacos A Go-Go's egg taco w/ bacon and cheese on flour is the city's most ordered), 60,000 pizzas, 81,000 lbs of BBQ and 4,300 gallons of queso (Torchy's green chile version being the most ordered). Currently, The Woodlands uses the Favor app most in H-Town, but that could soon change as the delivery zone now includes huge swaths of West Houston, Central Houston, and North Houston, including Spring, Tomball, Klein, Champion Forest, Firethorne, Energy Corridor, Pecan Grove, Richmond, Pearland, Friendswood and the East End. That's reportedly 1,150-square-miles of delivery service across the greater Houston area.

Favor will also expand its hours of operation, with delivery starting at 7 a.m. daily. The app is giving away a $50 Free Delivery Credit for all new users who download it and use code FAVORTX before July 31. You can also snag $1 delivery between Friday, July 14 and Sunday, July 16, from restaurants including El Tiempo, Pizaro’s, The Burger Joint, Vallone’s and more.

The company expects to make nearly one million deliveries in town this year, and will add 25,000 new runners, (delivery people). Those interested in joining the team can head to apply.favordelivery.com.