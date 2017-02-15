menu

Field & Tides Brings Southern Comfort Food To The Heights

First Look at BonFire Grill


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Field & Tides Brings Southern Comfort Food To The Heights

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 7:30 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Field & Tides opens in the HeightsEXPAND
Field & Tides opens in the Heights
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
A A

Liberty Kitchen alum and spicy heat enthusiast, chef Travis Lenig, has just opened his debut eatery Field & Tides Restaurant and Bar at 705 E 11th in the former Zelko Bistro space.  The Houston native honed his chops from an early age, working at Dominic Mandola's Ragin Cajun,  and moving for a brief period to Utah, where he cooked ranch food, before returning to town with stints at Ibiza and Mark's. Most recently he was an executive chef for F.E.E.D. Tx. At Liberty's Kitchen Heights, he met Christopher “Chico” Ramirez, a director of operations, who is now his business business partner at Field & Tides.

On the menu at FTRB  (as the signage calls it),  Lenig serves an array of Southern-inspired eats from local land and sea, most of it just full-on comfort food: Pimento cheese fritters, smoked fish dip, pan-seared scallops with shrimp and crab meat risotto, duck breast over corn pudding with collards, roasted rack of venison.

Much of the produce, including the vibrant roasted beets featured on a salad with chevre and spiced Texas pecans, is sourced from Huckleberry Farms, which Lenig's in-laws run in Round Top, Texas. 

Related Stories

The menu also offers dishes for kids, including chicken fingers and fish nuggets, and there's outdoor seating for 24, so you banish the rascals to outside if they dare make a stink in the 54-seat dining room.

On the beverage side, bar director Monique Hernandez has refashioned various classics, including a mule, an Old Fashioned and a "hot ass take on a margarita." Also on hand: Texas beers and a wine list that runs 34 bottles dee.  The restaurant also has plans to turn a small, adjacent gas station into a separate cocktail lounge in the very near future.

Field & Tides
705 E 11th, reservations at 713-861-6143, fieldandtides.com
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >