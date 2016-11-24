menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Fire Breaks Out at El Tiempo in Katy

Thursday, November 24, 2016 at 1:19 p.m.
By Margaret Downing
A sad sign of damage at El Tiempo in Katy, with a picture of Mama Ninfa Laurenzo looking on.
A sad sign of damage at El Tiempo in Katy, with a picture of Mama Ninfa Laurenzo looking on.
Photo by Allisen Picos
A A

Overnight, a sizable fire broke out at  the El Tiempo Cantina restaurant in Katy, with crews still on hand at the location this morning. Fortunately, no one was inside when the first started around 11:30 p.m., according to Click2Houston.

Initial reports were that the restaurant was destroyed in the fire. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the roof of the restaurant in the 21800 block of Kingsland.

According to the Houston Chronicle, several fire departments responded to the two-alarm blaze.

No cause for the fire was given.

Fire trucks were there for a while Thanksgiving morning
Fire trucks were there for a while Thanksgiving morning
Photo by Allisen Picos

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >