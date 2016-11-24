Fire Breaks Out at El Tiempo in Katy

A sad sign of damage at El Tiempo in Katy, with a picture of Mama Ninfa Laurenzo looking on. Photo by Allisen Picos

Overnight, a sizable fire broke out at the El Tiempo Cantina restaurant in Katy, with crews still on hand at the location this morning. Fortunately, no one was inside when the first started around 11:30 p.m., according to Click2Houston.

Initial reports were that the restaurant was destroyed in the fire. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the roof of the restaurant in the 21800 block of Kingsland.

According to the Houston Chronicle, several fire departments responded to the two-alarm blaze.

No cause for the fire was given.

