First Look at Deacon Baldy's

EXPAND Deacon Baldy's Bar & Food Trucks opened to the public on Friday, October 14. Photo by Fredis Benitez

Deacon Baldy’s was birthed from a simple vision: a place to drink great beer, eat great food and hang out with family and friends. The spacious new food truck park in The Woodlands (well, technically 5447 FM 1488, Magnolia) —which just held its grand opening on Friday, October 14—certainly delivers on all three.

Long wooden picnic tables stretch under the semi-outdoor structure reminiscent of an oversized garage. Three “big ass fans” circulate an aggressive breeze through the seating space where groups can enjoy bites from the food trucks lining the grassy back yard or libations from the bar while catching the latest game on one of the big screens lining the space.

EXPAND Co-owners Kevin Mims and Joey Muckenthaler opened Deacon Baldy's with no food industry experience, just a shared love of craft beer and community. Photo by Fredis Benitez

The overall vibe of Deacon Baldy's is one of easygoing community, which was precisely the goal of co-owners Kevin Mims and Joey Muckenthaler. The icon of the bald, bearded, glasses-adorned man presiding over the space is the namesake for the bar and food truck park.

EXPAND Deacon Baldy's was designed as a communal place for friends and family to gather. Photo by Fredis Benitez

"Deacon Baldy's was named after my dad, Mike Mims, and a fundraiser that my dad used to put on called Deacon Baldy's Beer & BBQ," said Mims. "We loved the idea of naming the bar after him—my parents' house is a place where everyone feels welcome, and we often fall into deep conversation on their back porch. That is the feel we were going for with Deacon Baldy's."

Neither Mims nor Muckenthaler had a background in the restaurant industry going into Deacon Baldy’s, but their shared love of craft beer and belief in their mission brought the park to fruition.

EXPAND The bar serves a curated selection of 40 rotating craft beers, wine and cocktails. Photo by Fredis Benitez

EXPAND Cousins Maine Lobster is one of four permanent food trucks for the next six months at Deacon Baldy's. Photo by Fredis Benitez

The park concept includes four mainstay trucks with additional food trucks rotating in daily. The Lucky Fig, Cousins Maine Lobster, Craft Burger and Beefy’s will be the four permanent trucks for the next six months, serving up modern Italian street food, lobster-studded creations, gourmet burgers, and Southeast Asian barbeque, respectively. Patrons can also enjoy a curated selection of 40 beers on tap along with local craft beers, wine and a cocktail program from the bar.

EXPAND Craft Burger is run by Houston's first Chopped champion, Chef Shannen Tune, and offers chef-driven burgers. Photo by Fredis Benitez

EXPAND The salmon burger from Craft Burger comes with avocado and a sweet chili glaze. Photo by Erika Kwee

EXPAND We sampled a fried eggplant panini and spinach and ricotta ravioli from The Lucky Fig, kimchi tacos, banh mi and fries from The Grove and a salmon burger from Craft Burger. Photo by Erika Kwee

The variety of food and beverage options inspires communal sharing and makes it incredibly easy for for large groups to eat well. On our visit, a few friends and I enjoyed a impressive spread: a salmon burger from Craft Burger, an addictive pesto-slicked fried eggplant panini with a side of buttery spinach and ricotta ravioli from The Lucky Fig, kimchi tacos and a beef banh mi with fries from visiting food truck, The Grove. After reveling in the breeze for awhile, a second round of food brought truffle fries and a bananas foster milkshake from Craft Burger and a duo of buttery, tender cronuts from The Grove, along with another round of beers from the bar. It was one of the most relaxed and deliciously varied meals I've had in awhile.

Between the bar and the expansive, open space, there's plenty of room for adults and children to play side by side—Muckenthaler says that they're looking to install a small jungle gym in the future.

EXPAND A grassy lawn leaves plenty of room for both food trucks and frolicking. Photo by Fredis Benitez

If space, taste and comfort is any indication, the Woodlands has found its new watering hole.