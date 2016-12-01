First Look at Holler Brewing Company

EXPAND Specialty glasses help showcase the small batch craft beers at Holler Brewing Co. Photo courtesy of Holler Brewing Co.

"Holler for Houston, Holler for Beer." This is the whimsical mantra you will see on display at the newly opened Holler Brewing Co., located next to Silver Street Studios, in the Washington Avenue art district. After almost a yearlong wait, John and Kathryn Holler began serving beer a few weeks ago to an eager crowd. Home brewers since 2011, John and Kathryn Holler decided to leave their former careers and take a risk on something they were both passionate about - beer.

The taproom at Holler is simply furnished and very welcoming. Huge glass windows let guest get a peek at the seven-barrel tanks where all the brewing magic takes place. The seven-barrel system allows the Hollers the flexibility to switch out flavors often and play around with different recipes. The draft wall located behind the bar has the capacity for up to 19 taps. For now, the taps are being filled as beer is ready, but Kathryn hopes that one day they will all be flowing.

EXPAND The tap list changes often, but a colorful display board shows the daily offerings. Photo by Jamie Alvear

The eight beers currently on tap include a Hefenweizen (5.4 percent ABV), Dollar Pils Y'all (5.4 percent ABV), Amber (5.2 percent ABV), IPA (6.6 percent ABV), Belgian IPA (8.2 percent ABV), Looyah Milk Stout (5.9 percent ABV), BBQ Beer (4.7 percent ABV), and Belgian Tripel (8.2 percent ABV). A Cafe de Olla cold brew coffee is also available.

The Hefenweizen was light and boasted tropical notes with a slight hint of cloves. The Looyah Milk Stout was full of roasted coffee and creamy chocolate flavors. The Belgian Tripel was pleasantly surprising. Despite the higher ABV, it was fruity and very approachable. The most unusual beer was the BBQ Beer. Imagine having the essence of a cookout in a glass with a mesquite smoke aroma and a peppery finish.

EXPAND A "Flock of Hollers" consists of a flight of six 5-oz pours of your choosing for $15. Photo by Jamie Alvear

You won't find any generic pint glasses at Holler Brewing Co. Beers are served in glassware appropriate for the specific brew, allowing for the enjoyment of the beer's aroma, color, and foam. Beers are $5 each and the pour size depends on the style. For example, the Hefenweizen is served in a 23-ounce glass, but beers with a higher ABV such as the Belgian IPA and Tripel are served in 13-ounce pours. Beer enthusiasts that want a taste of each beer will be glad to know that a "Flock of Hollers" is available for $15 and includes six 5-ounce pours.

Food is not available, but guests are welcome to bring in their own meals and snacks. The brewery is family friendly and pets are welcome on the patio only. The taproom hours are Thursday-Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday noon to 9 p.m.