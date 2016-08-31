First look at Under the Radar Brewery in Midtown

EXPAND Under the Radar Brewery's Radar Love (left) and Midtown Bock (right). Photo by Jamie Alvear

Located in Midtown and just minutes from the Museum District, you will find Under the Radar Brewery, 1506 Truxillo. After having a soft opening for the past month, Under the Radar welcomed about 2,000 people throughout the day for their official grand opening on August 27.

Under the Radar is the brainchild of three friends and home brewers, Herb Garcia, Ned Davis and Mike Norfleet. The story may sound the same as other local breweries that have recently opened, but the vibe here is definitely different. Imagine tailgating with your friends or barbecuing in the backyard sharing your favorite brews. That's what it's like at Under the Radar.

EXPAND Two of Under the Radar's owners, Ned Davis (left) and Herb Garcia (right). Not pictured is Mike Norfleet. Photo by Jamie Alvear

The tap room is small and the staff are friendly. The biergarden consists of a large yard furnished with picnic tables, outside fans, and a sizable tree that provides a canopy of shade. According to Davis, the lot was in pretty bad shape when they took over the space. They have transformed the overgrown lot into something he hopes the whole neighborhood can be proud of and feel welcome. Davis lives less than a mile away from the brewery and has enjoyed cleaning up the area and building a place he hopes will become an integral part of the community.

Under the Radar currently produces 60 barrels of beer a month and expansion is already in the works. They started out with five standard beers that they feel at least one of which will appeal to every beer drinker. Garcia, Davis and Norfleet perfected these recipes over the years by brewing for family and friends. The five styles on tap are Dirty Blonde (an American style blonde ale), Mid Frequency IPA (an IPA made with American, British and German malt), Midtown Bock (a hoppy ale style bock), Porter Authority (a porter with a light touch of hops) and Radar Love (a light hefeweizen). In addition to these five brews, small batch seasonal beers will also pop up throughout the year.

EXPAND Bartender Brian Fritz pours a Dirty Blonde for a customer. Photo by Jamie Alvear

As for the name , Davis says "We started in on what to call ourselves and Herb, without missing a beat, said "Under the Radar". It's not just a clever name, it really does fit our personalities and style. We are a pretty easy going bunch, we are understated and relaxed." With the successful opening of the brewery and having their beers on tap at local spots like Axelrad, The Conservatory, Onion Creek and Hay Merchant, they won't be able to stay under the radar for too long.

Under the Radar is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Beers are $5 for one or three for $15 which includes a free keepsake glass. A flight of all five beers is available for $10.

