Potato Corner is Not the Fried Potato Spot of Your Food Court Dreams

Even in our nicest malls, eating at the food court feels like something of a gamble. That’s not to say that your average food court meal is awful, it’s just that it rarely ranks higher than OK. Food courts serve their purpose, and we know what we’re getting ourselves into when we step up to order, but we all know if Cheesecake Factory was just a little bit cheaper we’d probably be eating there instead.

But like you, I’m not afraid to try a new food court option in hopes that maybe this will be the place that makes me reevaluate my stance on food courts. So a few months ago when I saw the first signs that Potato Corner was coming to Memorial City Mall, I found myself tentatively excited. After all, what could be better for an energy boost that some fried fare covered in flavored powder? Now that it’s here and I’ve given it a few chances, I am sad to report this is not the fried haven you were hoping for.