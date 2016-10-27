Five Tantalizing Tiki Drinks That Will Transport You From Houston To Paradise

EXPAND Tiki drinks, with their vibrant colors and fresh juices, are fun to drink year round. Photo by Jamie Alvear

Tiki drinks were made popular more than 80 years ago by Don the Beachcomber. Since then many places have tried to replicate those original recipes that were inspired by the tropics and the Tiki culture. In Houston, we have two full-fledged Tiki bars, Lei Low Rum & Tiki Lounge and Howie's Tiki.

There are, however, several Houston bars and restaurants that serve Tiki style drinks. Tiki drinks are characterized by several key elements and are almost always rum-based. A well-crafted Tiki cocktail includes rum, fresh juice, layered flavors such as bitters or other liqueurs, and spices.

Bamboo on the Bayou took place in Houston last week and included a Tiki crawl to 11 Houston area bars. Each day one of five classic Tiki cocktails was featured at each location, including the Mai Tai, Jungle Bird, Planter's Punch, Zombie, and Daiquiri. The Houston Press decided to do a Tiki Crawl of its own to see which drinks swept us away to sandy shores and tropical waves.

EXPAND Anvil's Zombie is the perfect after work pick me up drink. Photo by Jamie Alvear

Anvil, 1424 Westheimer

Anvil is famous for its 100 list cocktail menu, which happens to include a Tropical & Tiki section of nine classic drinks. The most popular of which is the Zombie. The Zombie combines three different rums, Angostura bitters, lemon, lime, pineapple, and passion fruit juices. Shaken vigorously to thoroughly blend all the ingredients, this very approachable Zombie is fruity and well balanced. ($12/$6 during Happy Hour)

EXPAND This classic daiquiri from Captain Foxheart's is kicked up a notch with the addition of their own special rum. Photo by Jamie Alvear

Captain Foxheart's Bad News Bar & Spirit Lodge, 308 Main

The mention of the word daiquiri might conjure up images of a frozen strawberry concoction topped with whipped cream, but a classic daiquiri is nothing of the sort. Four simple ingredients are used to make this elegant cocktail - rum, lime, sugar, and bitters. At Captain Foxheart you have the option of having it made with their own Plantation style rum that is aged in French oak and then finished off in wine barrels. The subtle sweetness from the rum's aging process helps make this classy drink simply delicious. ($9/$5 during Happy Hour)

EXPAND The Shark Bite at Howie's Tiki comes with a shot of Appleton Estate 12-Year Rum on the side. Photo by Jamie Alvear

Howie's Tiki, 4334 FM 2920

The Shark Bite from Howie's Tiki is a spin on the 1956 Don the Beachcomber classic drink. Mount Gay Eclipse is blended with Clement Sirop de Canne (a spiced sugarcane syrup), cinnamon, pineapple and lime juice. It is served in a martini glass with a quirky ice shell and a shot of Appleton Estates 12-Year rum on the side. The rum shot can be floated on top to add depth to the drink or enjoyed by itself. ($11)

EXPAND Lei Low's Planter's Punch features rums from Jamaica and Barbados. Photo by Jamie Alvear

Lei Low, 6412 N. Main

The Planter's Punch is quite possibly the oldest known rum cocktail. Dating all the way back to 18th century Jamaica, this iconic drink even has its own recipe song, "One of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, four of weak." Although many variations of this drink exist, the rhyme is basically translated to lime, sugar, rum, and water. At Lei Low, their Planter's Punch consists of Barbados and Jamaican rums, Falernum (a spiced simple syrup), lime juice, bitters, and a splash of Topo Chico. The result is a great drink that's complex and full of character. ($6 during Happy Hour)

EXPAND The dark rum float on the Mai Tai at Tommy Bahama gives this tropical libation an added kick. Photo by Jamie Alvear

Tommy Bahama, 9595 Six Pines

Let's face it, sometimes day drinking is a necessity. Fortunately Tommy Bahama opens at 11 a.m. seven days a week. The Mai Tai is the quintessential Tiki drink. At Tommy Bahama they mix rum, orgeat (an almond syrup with a hint of orange), orange curacao, lemon, lime, and pineapple juice and then top it with a dark rum float. This beautiful and tasty drink will take all your cares away. ($11/$6 during Happy Hour)