This Week in Houston Food Events: Welcome to Rice Village, Shake Shack

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, February 27

East Hampton Sandwich Co. Pop Up at Kirby Ice House

The soon-to-open East Hampton Sandwich Co. will be popping up at Kirby Ice House, 3333 Eastside, on Tuesday, February 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. The popular Dallas import is set to open its first two Bayou City locations in the spring – the first in late April at River Oaks District, followed by a May debut in Montrose at 907 Westheimer (additional sites are planned by end of the year). At the event, locals can have an advanced taste of the East Coast and Texas-inspired eats, with proceeds from the sampling benefiting non-profit Young Houstonians for Houston Children’s Charities.

EXPAND Funnel cake meets cupcake at Third Coast. Photo courtesy of Third Coast

Tuesday, February 27 through Rodeo season

Japanese Western Special at Izakaya

Every day from Tuesday, Feb. 27, through Sunday, March 18, Izakaya, 318 Gray, is offering a special ribeye steak plate with a flight of select whiskies – one each from Japan, Scotland and Texas. The Cowboy Cut and Whisky Flight costs $48 plus tax and gratuity, pairing a 16-ounce ribeye packed with pickled onion and jalapeño slaw with a three-liquor flight consisting of Balconies Baby Blue-Texas Whisky, Hibiki Harmony-Japanese Whisky and Glenfarclas 10 year- Highland Scotch Whisky.

Rodeo Happy Hour at Third Coast

To celebrate one of the city’s favorite times of the year, Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, has created a special rodeo happy hour bar menu. Third Coast’s limited-time menu will be offered from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday throughout the run dates of the HLSR. Specials include rodeo-themed dishes like roasted elote with Tajín seasoning, Shiner Bock-kissed Texas chili, and funnel cake cupcakes.

Rodeo Special at Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen

Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen, 1212 Waugh, will be offering a special deal in honor of the Rodeo, available through Sunday, March 18. Guests can present their HLSR ticket stubs and purchase one regular price entree to receive the Rodeo Special, a six-to-eight ounce lobster tail and a 14-ounce ribeye, a $45 value, for FREE.

Rodeo Special at Urban Eats

Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, invites guests to order a Cowboy during Rodeo season through Sunday, March 18. Present your Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo ticket stub and enjoy your Cowboy Sliders or Cowgirl Sliders, salad and fries included, and wash it all down with an ice cold draft beer or a glass of house wine for just a penny more.

Wednesday, February 28

Shake Shack Opening at Rice Village

Shake Shack will open the doors of its new Rice Village location, 6205 Kirby, at 11 a.m. In addition to the Shack classics, The Rice Village Shack will be spinning up a selection of local frozen custards: Pie Oh My (vanilla custard and slice of seasonal pie from Fluff Bake Bar), West U-nicorn (vanilla custard, unicorn bait cookie from Fluff Bake Bar, strawberry puree and salted caramel sauce) and Chocolatee Minted Marshmallow (chocolate custard, minted marshmallow sauce and chocolate truffle cookie dough). The menu will also feature the Texas-exclusive Lockhart Link Burger, a cheeseburger topped with griddled Kreuz Market jalapeño cheese sausage link, pickles and ShackSauce. As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand For Something Good, the Rice Village Shack will donate 5 percent of sales from its Pie Oh My pie to the Houston Humane Society, whose mission is to end cruelty, abuse and the overpopulation of animals while providing the highest quality of life.

Casa Madero Wine Dinner at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host Casa Madero owner Daniel Milmo for a special wine dinner from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Casa Madero is the oldest winery in the Americas, producing wines since 1597 in mainland Mexico. Enjoy wine-paired courses including Gulf shrimp Veracruzano, smoked duck tostada, coffee-rubbed elk loin and sopapilla with Dark chocolate mole. Cost is $75 per person. Call 713-861-8666 or email marc.borel@rainbow-lodge.com to secure your spot.

Thursday, March 1

Throwback Anniverary Special at Treebeards

In honor of its 40th anniversary in March, Treebeards Market Square, 315 Travis, is offering an original menu item for the same price it was 40 years ago. From Thursday, March 1 through Friday, March 16, Guests can stop by to enjoy the popular Red Beans & Rice Plate for just $1.95, including a sausage link and complimentary French bread. The offer is only good at the Market Square location and for dine-in only diners.

Blues on the Bayou Pig Roast at Piggy’s Kitchen & Bar

Piggy’s Kitchen & Bar, 3412 West Lamar, is celebrating National Pig Day with a Pig Roast, complete with beer and whiskey specials and live blues. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and cost is $12 per plate.

Friday, March 2

The Bourbon Takeover of Texas at The Hay Merchant and Goodnight Charlie’s

Garrison Brothers Distillery is partnering with 18 chefs and mixologists across the state to celebrate Texas Independence Day. Dubbed “The Bourbon Takeover of Texas,” the one-night-only event will take place at choice restaurants in some of Texas’s largest cities, with Houston tastemakers including Westin Galleymore of The Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, and David Keck of Goodnight Charlie’s, 2531 Kuester. Each will create a dish (or cocktail) reflecting their restaurant concept and incorporating Garrison Brothers’ 2018 vintage of its small batch bourbon.

Saturday, March 3

Greater Heights Crawfish Festival

The Heights will be hosting its annual family-friendly mudbug fest at 411 West 20th , beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. Festival gates open at 10:30 a.m. and the party runs though 6 p.m., with crawfish plates available for purchase onsite or in advance. Guests can also expect local vendors, beer, and festival eats like hot dogs, cotton candy and pizza.

Sunday, March 4

Chef Fest at Harvest Green Village Farm

Harvest Green’s second annual Chef Fest will take place at Harvest Green Village Farm, 8939 Harlem, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will highlight local food, local brews, live music, family-friendly activities, farm tours, farm animals and culinary creations from the region’s top talent, including local stars like Monica Pope, Rebecca Masson and Jill Bartolome. Tickets are $75 (limited) for early bird, $90 regular price, $30 for children age five to 16 and $140 for VIP (with early access at 10 a.m.).

