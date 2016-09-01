menu

Four-Packs Of Tickets Now On Sale For Houston Press Brunch Event

Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 8:04 a.m.
By Phaedra Cook
The inaugural Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event, is now only a month away.
Having brunch with friends and family is a great way to celebrate a week well spent. With the specially-priced four-pack of tickets for "The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event," it's easy (and economical) to bring along three favorite people. The ticket packages are called the Brunch Squad Pack and are on sale now for $75, which breaks down to only $18.75 per person.

The general admission tickets include entry into the event at 11:30am. The price covers food, beer, wine and liquor sampling, plus entertainment.

The Morning After is the very first Houston Press brunch event and is now only a month away. It is on October 1, 2016 at Bayou City Events Center Pavilion, 9401 Knight,  from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and the ticket price includes unlimited samples of brunch bites, beer and cocktails. (VIP tickets, which are not included in the Brunch Squad Pack, allow access 30 minutes early.) There will also be live entertainment.

Here is the current list of restaurants confirmed so far. More will be announced as the event draws closer. 

  • Anejo Tex-Mex
  • Boheme 
  • Brennan's of Houston 
  • Brenner's on the Bayou 
  • Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen 
  • Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace
  • Harvest Organic Grille 
  • Holley’s Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar
  • MAX's Wine Dive 
  • Mia Bella Trattoria
  • Ouisie's Table 
  • Pena's Donuts & Diner
  • Seasons 52 
  • The Tasting Room 
  • Tout Suite 

This promotional price on the Brunch Squad Pack ends on September 23, 2016 at midnight. Visit The Morning After web site or the Facebook event page to buy tickets, get more details and share the info with friends.

Bayou City Event Center
9401 Knight Rd.
Houston, TX 77045

