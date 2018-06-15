Cabernet Grill With 100 Percent Texas Wines Named to 100 Best Wine Restaurants List

Away from any urban center, a Fredericksburg restaurant has been named to a top list put out by Wine Enthusiast magazine every year. Perhaps more amazingly, it did it with a wine list that is 100 percent Texas wines.

Cabernet Grill was named one of America's 100 Best Wine Restaurants for 2018. According its press release it has more than 115 different Texas wines has stocks more than 1,200 bottles in inventory. It is one of seven Texas restaurants to make the list this year, the others being from Houston: Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, One Fifth and Xochi and Dallas: Bullion, Flora Street Cafe and The French Room.