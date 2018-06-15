Cabernet Grill With 100 Percent Texas Wines Named to 100 Best Wine Restaurants List

Away from any urban center, a Fredericksburg restaurant has been named to a top list put out by Wine Enthusiast magazine every year. Perhaps more amazingly, it did it with a wine list that is 100 percent Texas wines.
Cabernet Grill was named one of America's 100 Best Wine Restaurants for 2018. According its press release it has more than 115 different Texas wines has stocks more than 1,200 bottles in inventory. It is one of seven Texas restaurants to make the list this year, the others being from Houston: Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, One Fifth and Xochi and Dallas: Bullion, Flora Street Cafe and The French Room.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Nearly 40 different Texas wineries are represented at the restaurant, which opened in 2002 and decided to go with only Texas wine in 2006.
As many visitors from Houston know, Cabernet Grill is open only for dinner service, Tuesday through Saturday. It pairs its wines with a menu that is both seasonal and locally sourced.
“We are honored to be named one of America’s top wine restaurants given our focus on being truly local in every sense of the word,” said Chef Ross Burtwell. “We strive to capture imaginative flavors and innovative wine and food pairings to create an exceptional Texas wine experience for our guests who visit the Texas Hill Country.”
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!