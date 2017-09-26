Write About Food For The Houston Press

EXPAND Caption this, potential food writers. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

Do you obsess over food nonstop? Do you line up at the door of the newest restaurants in town or know about all sorts of hidden gems that never get covered, or have a particular fondness for pet-nats or himachi crudo that you wish you could share with others?

If so, we want to hear from you. That's right, the Houston Press is looking for freelancers to contribute stories both big and small about all things food and drink in the Bayou City. Whether you're a hospitality industry vet or an up-and-coming writer, so long as you have a functioning command of the written word and a propensity to eat your heart out 24/7, this could be your lucky day.

Folks interested in applying should already have a sufficient knowledge of Houston's current restaurant industry news and food trends, and the feeling that they could add valuable coverage to our already diverse roster of food contributors.

We are especially interested in beer and spirits writers, voices that can carry quality restaurant reviews, and people living in areas of Houston that don't always get covered so much. A good sense of humor is also strongly suggested, and if you also happen to take quality photos, that is a major plus. An ability to interview other people also gets you bonus points.

Interested? Send in 3-5 samples of your work or links to work (not just links to your website, though) to gwendolyn.knapp@houstonpress.com. Also include story pitches that you'd like to see on Eating Our Words, and what your area of expertise or interest is, along with why you'd like to write for the Press.

