menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Write About Food For The Houston Press

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Caption this, potential food writers.EXPAND
Caption this, potential food writers.
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
A A

Do you obsess over food nonstop? Do you line up at the door of the newest restaurants in town or know about all sorts of hidden gems that never get covered, or have a particular fondness for pet-nats or himachi crudo that you wish you could share with others?

If so, we want to hear from you. That's right, the Houston Press is looking for freelancers to contribute stories both big and small about all things food and drink in the Bayou City. Whether you're a hospitality industry vet or an up-and-coming writer, so long as you have a functioning command of the written word and a propensity to eat your heart out 24/7, this could be your lucky day.

Folks interested in applying should already have a sufficient knowledge of Houston's current restaurant industry news and food trends, and the feeling that they could add valuable coverage to our already diverse roster of food contributors.

We are especially interested in beer and spirits writers, voices that can carry quality restaurant reviews, and people living in areas of Houston that don't always get covered so much. A good sense of humor is also strongly suggested, and if you also happen to take quality photos, that is a major plus. An ability to interview other people also gets you bonus points.

Interested? Send in 3-5 samples of your work or links to work (not just links to your website, though) to gwendolyn.knapp@houstonpress.com. Also include story pitches that you'd like to see on Eating Our Words, and what your area of expertise or interest is, along with why you'd like to write for the Press.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >