Fried Chicken Deals to Gobble Up in Houston This Week

EXPAND Chef Antoine Ware's fried chicken is tops at Harold's. Photo courtesy of Harold's In The Heights

It seems like with the barbecue, pie and beer consumed on Independence Day, most people would be wise to ride out the rest of the week in one big dietary-restricted fashion. But such is not the case in America. For hark, some glorious PR type out there — perhaps a former employee of Tyson or Popeyes or KFC or Bojangles? Perhaps a sheer genius — went and made Thursday, July 6, the fake holiday known as National Fried Chicken Day.

It's a thing the way that International Kiss Day is a thing, also happening on July 6, so make sure to pucker up to these special deals on wings and things in Houston. Just don't get too carried away, observers of Nude Recreation Week (July 4-10).

Harold's in the Heights, 350 West 19th

Chef Antoine Ware's fried chicken is truly tasty, thanks in part to his top-secret brine and batter recipe. On National Fried Chicken day, the eatery will offer guests a free soft drink, beer or glass of house wine with the purchase of one fried chicken and mash dish for $12. Come dinner, guests can receive a complimentary beer or glass of house wine with the purchase of the fried chicken entrée with mac and cheese and braised greens for $19.

Bronx Fried Chicken does the trick. Photo courtesy of Kenny & Ziggy's

Kenny & Ziggy's, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway

This matzo-meal battered fried chicken was reportedly created for the Fourth of July a few years ago. It's only available in the summer, and at the moment you can gobble it up at the deli's two locations, Galleria and West U, for $21.95 including sides.

Lunch trifecta: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans. Photo courtesy of Killen's

Killen's Barbecue, 3613 E Broadway (in Pearland)

Fried chicken, buttery mashed potatoes and green beans— a meal available at the barbecue mecca every Sunday, or Fried Chicken Sunday, as the eatery calls it— will be on offer on July 6 as a special as well.

Justin Yu's fried chicken Hot Star-style. Photo by Jenn Duncan Photography

BLT, 544 Yale

Perhaps you've heard the news. Better Luck Tomorrow, the fun Heights cocktail bar from Bobby Heugel and chef Justin Yu, now features a fried chicken happy hour. Weekdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m., with half off drinks and 25 percent off bottles of wine. If you can't make it in for the happy hour chicken combos — that's right, the kitchen offers three different fried chicken variations on one plate — then stop by during regular hours for BLT's take on Hot Star fried chicken.

Ousie's Table, 3939 San Felipe

At lunch, the restaurant will offer its chicken-fried chicken salad for $18, and a Southern chicken dinner with fried bird, okra, mashed potatoes and pepper milk gravy will be on offer for $20.

King's brings a taste of Germany to the Heights with the Oma's fried chicken plate. Photo courtesy of King's BierHaus

King's BierHaus, 2044 East TC Jester

When you need to get your schnitzel on, head to this Heights boozing mecca, which has a menu of German hits. The Oma's fried chicken is based on a family recipe of the owners, Hans and Phillip Sitter. A plate will set you back only $10 (as opposed to its regular $13) on National Fried Chicken day, which means more money to spend on the great German beer list.