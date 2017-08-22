Time’s Running Out to Get “The Morning After” Brunch Tickets at Early Bird Prices
Time to get those Morning After brunch event tickets.
It's no big secret that Houston loves brunch and the Houston Press is right there with you. On Saturday, September 30, "The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event," brings some of the city's top brunch destinations to the Bayou City Events Center Pavilion, 9401 Knight. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., restaurants will serve up bottomless brunch bites alongside a Boozy Juice Bar, Bubbly Bar where you can concoct the perfect mimosa, a Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar and a Coffee Bar and live music.
Now is the time to hurry up and get those General admission tickets to the event. They're just $25, with the price increasing to $35 on August 25. Tickets include entry at 11:30 a.m. with unlimited brunch samples from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, eight brunch cocktail, champagne or beer samples, and more drinks available for purchase.
Opting for the $55 VIP admission ticket— which increases to $65 on August 25— gets you into the event 30 minutes before the pancake-consuming masses.
All Guest must be 21+, with a Valid I.D.
Behold the confirmed restaurants cooking up taste brunch bites this year:
Bagel Dots
Beer Market Co.
Boheme
Brio Tuscan Grill
Broken Barrel
Cyclone Anaya’s Mexican Kitchen
Grazia Italian Kitchen
Juice Girl
Marketplace Café
Max’s Wine Dive
The Moonshiners Southern Table + Bar
Nektar Juice Bar
North Italia
Nourish
Ouisie’s Table
Rio Ranch
Rising Sun Sushi
Seasons 52
Snooze An A.M. Eatery
More restaurants will be announced before the event, so do check back soon. In the meantime, head to brunchthemorningafter.com for more information and tickets.
