Goodnight Charlie’s, Houston’s Newest Honky Tonk, Opens Tonight

The Houston Rodeo is still a few months out, but there’s a good reason to pull out your cowboy boots a little early. Just this morning via press release, it was announced that Good Night Charlie’s, A Houston Honky-Tonk, opens to the public tonight.
Named after Texas cattle rancher Charles Goodnight, the project is the brainchild of Master Sommelier David Keck and business partner Peter McCarthy. Inspired by Crider’s Rodeo and Dance Hall in Hunt, Texas — where Keck learned the two-step — Keck envisions Goodnight Charlie’s as a place “where people dance, have a good time and see people they love.”
Resembling a barn from the outside, the brand new construction is situated at 2531 Kuester Street in Montrose, behind the popular Buffalo Exchange. Inside, there is a long bar that runs along the wall, and vaulted ceilings above the dance floor, as well as tables inside and outside on the patio. The build was performed by Content Architecture and the designer is Gin Braverman, who has done projects like Oxheart, Camerata and Public Services.
In terms of drinks, “Goodnight Charlie’s will focus on beer, featuring everything from Texas craft brews to Lone Star, and whiskey. Cocktails will be simple—highballs and stirred drinks, mostly. There won’t be anything on the menu that needs shaking,” says the press release.
Keck, whom we reached out to via phone earlier today, says, “Robin Berwick of Double Trouble has a crafted a pretty cool cocktail menu. Nothing is shaken and nothing is stirred. She and I collaborated on the spirits list and the beer and wine program. There are Texas wines on tap. Next week, we’ll have frozen drink machines and cocktails on tap.”
For tonight’s opening, Aaron McDonnell kicks off the Friday/Saturday live music performances with a show at 9 p.m. Food, developed by consulting chef and former Master Chef contestant Alvin Shultz, will be served for shorter hours (6pm-midnight or so), and will feature Mexican-inspired dishes like like elote and a chicken fried steak cemita.
Asked what to order when you go, Keck says: “For the classic honky tonk order, I recommend a shot and a beer and some tacos.”
Goodnight Charlie’s opens today and opens seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Saturday, and Noon to Midnight on Sunday. For more information, including a live music program, food and drinks menu, visit www.goodnightcharlies.com.
