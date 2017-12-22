Goodnight Charlie’s, Houston’s Newest Honky Tonk, Opens Tonight

The Houston Rodeo is still a few months out, but there’s a good reason to pull out your cowboy boots a little early. Just this morning via press release, it was announced that Good Night Charlie’s, A Houston Honky-Tonk, opens to the public tonight.

Named after Texas cattle rancher Charles Goodnight, the project is the brainchild of Master Sommelier David Keck and business partner Peter McCarthy. Inspired by Crider’s Rodeo and Dance Hall in Hunt, Texas — where Keck learned the two-step — Keck envisions Goodnight Charlie’s as a place “where people dance, have a good time and see people they love.”

Resembling a barn from the outside, the brand new construction is situated at 2531 Kuester Street in Montrose, behind the popular Buffalo Exchange. Inside, there is a long bar that runs along the wall, and vaulted ceilings above the dance floor, as well as tables inside and outside on the patio. The build was performed by Content Architecture and the designer is Gin Braverman, who has done projects like Oxheart, Camerata and Public Services.