Houston's Best Sandwiches: Grilled Cheese at Tout Suite

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!
Grilled cheese is one of the most uncomplicated sandwiches that exist. It's bread and cheese. That's it. Sure, you can throw tomato on there (hard pass for me, but if it floats your boat) and you can get all fancy with your cheese selections, but ultimately, it's just dairy and grain smashed together and seared on a skillet. That's what makes it both so incredibly comforting and also so easy to screw up.
Go searching for a good grilled cheese (and don't think I haven't) and you find a few of the same problems: the wrong blend of cheese, soggy bread that doesn't hold up to the melt and additions that don't work (I enjoy mayo on a sandwich as much as the next guy, but on a grilled cheese?).
Good thing the folks at urban/industrial bakery Tout Suite know better than to mess things up. Their version of the comfort food classic brings the right blend of cheeses — they don't say on the menu, but we definitely detected cheddar and we're assuming gruyere and probably some version of American are in there was well given how smooth and bright orange it was — on the right bread — a nice, firm sourdough.
The sandwich is heated up on a flat top in butter (I'm assuming here, but it's GOT to be given the richness) to golden brown perfection. It is served with french fries ("frites" on their menu), laced with kosher salt, and some house-made ketchup for dipping. The ketchup is, in fact, quite tomato-y, making for a decent dip for those who appreciate a good grilled cheese and tomato soup combo. Or, for an extra $3, you can get their roasted tomato soup, which has an earthiness from bell pepper and a bright tinge of lime.
The whole thing definitely has an elevated feel to it, but Tout Suite didn't try to reinvent the wheel here. They just made a wonderfully warm and delicious sandwich with killer ingredients. And since you're in a freaking bakery, be sure to grab a pastry or macaron on the way out. They are some of the best in town.
If you have a sandwich you think is one of the best in town, hit us up. We're always looking for new options.
