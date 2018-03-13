Houston's Best Sandwiches: Grilled Cheese at Tout Suite

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

Grilled cheese is one of the most uncomplicated sandwiches that exist. It's bread and cheese. That's it. Sure, you can throw tomato on there (hard pass for me, but if it floats your boat) and you can get all fancy with your cheese selections, but ultimately, it's just dairy and grain smashed together and seared on a skillet. That's what makes it both so incredibly comforting and also so easy to screw up.

Go searching for a good grilled cheese (and don't think I haven't) and you find a few of the same problems: the wrong blend of cheese, soggy bread that doesn't hold up to the melt and additions that don't work (I enjoy mayo on a sandwich as much as the next guy, but on a grilled cheese?).