H-E-B Rises to the Challenge, Announces Elevated Store in Meyerland

As expected, H-E-B has announced it is building another store in Meyerland, leaving behind the store at South Braeswood and Chimney Rock which flooded repeatedly, most recently during Hurricane Harvey.

The new 95,000 square foot store, to be built in Meyerland Plaza, will be an elevated two-story to better protect it against floods of the future. It will include a kosher bakery.

