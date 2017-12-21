H-E-B Rises to the Challenge, Announces Elevated Store in Meyerland

As expected, H-E-B has announced it is building another store in Meyerland, leaving behind the store at South Braeswood and Chimney Rock which flooded repeatedly, most recently during Hurricane Harvey.
The new 95,000 square foot store, to be built in Meyerland Plaza, will be an elevated two-story to better protect it against floods of the future. It will include a kosher bakery.
There will be a parking structure, a BBVA Compass Bank and the second floor — where the grocery shopping will be done — will connect to the JC Penney there via skybridge.
Nothing will happen immediately, however. According to a press release from H-E-B, "construction will begin in the first quarter of 2019 with completion scheduled for the following fall."
“H-E-B is committed to Meyerland and stands by this community as it rebuilds from Hurricane Harvey's devastating floods," Cyndy Garza Roberts, H-E-B Public Affairs spokeswoman said in a statement. “We look forward to serving our Meyerland neighbors in a bigger and better way.”
It's just going to take a while.
