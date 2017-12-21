 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Abandoned forever.
Abandoned forever.
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

H-E-B Rises to the Challenge, Announces Elevated Store in Meyerland

Houston Press | December 21, 2017 | 7:13am
AA

As expected, H-E-B has announced it is building another store in Meyerland, leaving behind the store at South Braeswood and Chimney Rock which flooded repeatedly, most recently during Hurricane Harvey.

The new 95,000 square foot store, to be built in Meyerland Plaza, will be an elevated two-story to better protect it against floods of the future. It will include a kosher bakery.

Related Stories

There will be a parking structure, a BBVA Compass Bank and the second floor — where the grocery shopping will be done — will connect to the JC Penney there via skybridge.

Nothing will happen immediately, however. According to a press release from H-E-B, "construction will begin in the first quarter of 2019 with completion scheduled for the following fall."

“H-E-B is committed to Meyerland and stands by this community as it rebuilds from Hurricane Harvey's devastating floods," Cyndy Garza Roberts, H-E-B Public Affairs spokeswoman said in a statement.  “We look forward to serving our Meyerland neighbors in a bigger and better way.”

It's just going to take a while.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Popular Stories

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >