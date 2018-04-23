10 New Happy Hour Deals in Houston

When the work whistle blows, what better way to cap off your day than with refreshing après-office drinks and bites? Here are 10 new happy hour specials you'll want to know about.
Night Heron, 1601 West Main
Happy hour enthusiasts can’t go wrong at Montrose's Night Heron, the latest concept from Agricole Hospitality (Coltivare, Eight Row Flint). Not only does the deal include a trio of beers ($3 each) selected by a certified cicerone (the beer equivalent to a sommelier), but also three wines by the glass ($6 each) and four signature cocktails ($5-$11), among them the unmissable Salty Dog. A twist on the classic cocktail, it's stirred with honeysuckle vodka, grapefruit juice and vanilla. Black pepper and pink salt add the finishing touch. Monday through Friday, 2 to 6 p.m.
Bosscat Kitchen + Libations, 4310 Westheimer
What’s not to like about the happy hour special at Bosscat Kitchen + Libations near River Oaks, where you can get $6 bites, from a grilled cheese sandwich with short rib to Dr Pepper glazed wings, and $5 sips including house wines by the glass, well drinks and Texas draft beers. Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m
Get there and you'll be tempted to stay thanks to Steak Night, featuring a steak with two sides and a salad for $20 on Mondays from 6 to 10 p.m., spins by DJ Seek on Mondays from 6 to 10 p.m., and lots of whiskey options.
Katz’s Deli and Bar, 616 Westheimer
An old favorite gets an update as Katz's Deli on lower Westheimer boasts a new interior design and a new happy hour menu. Highlights include $5 snacks (think house-made chips loaded with blue cheese, maple-glazed beef bacon and scallions), $7 wines by the glass, $5 mules from the Moscow to the Long Island, and $6 cocktails like the Texas Palomita. Peach and grapefruit juices are mixed with a one-two punch of champagne and gin. Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.
Goodnight Charlie’s, 2531 Kuester
At Montrose honky tonk Goodnight Charlie's, tap your toes to live music several days a week and drink up with canned and bottled beer ($3) and half-price wine and frozen drinks on special. You'll want to try the The Blinker, a frosty drink made with bourbon, grapefruit and raspberry. Go big and order the beer and three taco combo for $10. Daily, 4 to 6 p.m. PS: On Thursdays, stick around for two-stepping lessons at 7 p.m.
Uchi, 904 Westheimer
Uchi doles out Japanese dishes, makimono rolls and drinks for a steal during Sake Social Hour. Dig into dishes like the Sunomono with seaweed, cucumber and green papaya ($7), salmon crudo with white ponzu ($6) and red bean cheesecake with pineapple and Thai tea ice cream ($7).
The casually chic restaurant makes the town merrier with a discount on sake ($3), beer ($3), wines by the glass and by the bottle ($7; $27) and the Kara Kyuri cocktail made with sake, cucumber and spicy kick of Thai chili. Daily, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline
Get the party started early at downtown whiskey bar Reserve 101, where happy hour kicks off at 2 p.m. Drafts are half-price and cocktails are $6 each, including a French 75, the Dark and Stormy with rum, lime juice and ginger beer and the Not Today Satan. Tequila, pomegranate-sherry syrup and lime juice are topped with lemon-lime soda. Add heat with a dash of Fire Water bitters. Monday through Friday, 2 to 6 p.m.
FM Kitchen and Bar, 1112 Shepherd
Hit the happy hour jackpot at FM Kitchen and Bar, where the special menu is available Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and again on Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m.
Say cheers to $1 off specialty cocktails, from a house Old Fashioned to Peter Rabbit’s Wake-Up Call mixed with tequila, muddled strawberry, honey, chamomile, and grapefruit juice, and $1 off every beer in the house.
You'll also save on well drinks ($5), select glasses of wine ($5) and two Tap-Tails ($5 each): the Watermelon Mule and the FM Margarita with tequila, agave, orange flavored liqueur and lime.
What's more, there's a different deal every day of the week including Wine Down Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with $2 off all glasses of wine, house bottles of red wine for $20 and live music, and Thursday Steak Night ($18) from 4 to 10 p.m.
Fig and Olive, 5115 Westheimer
After a long day at work, hit up Fig and Olive inside The Galleria shopping center for specialty cocktails ($9) like the Rosselini made with passion fruit vodka, blood orange juice and lime juice and eats, from truffle mushroom croquette ($14) to a shareable charcuterie plate ($24). Wines by the glass ($7) and select beers ($5) can also be yours for a discount. Daily, 4 to 7 p.m.
Bonus: During April, take advantage of the The Crostinis and Martinis menu, with $1 crostinis and $5 martinis, available Wednesdays from 4 to 9 p.m.
One Fifth Romance Languages, 1658 Westheimer
Tapas on the rotating happy hour menu at One Fifth Romance Languages change weekly, but featured plates range from garlic shrimp with sambal and grilled bread ($12) to hearth-roasted artichokes with lemon aioli and citrus breadcrumbs ($10).
A trio of drinks, including a Spritz made with your choice of amaro, the Italian America with bourbon, coffee liqueur and cardamom amaro, and a Negroni, are all $7 each.
Don't wait to score this deal. There are only around 100 days left to visit One Fifth before it closes to make way for new concept, One Fifth Mediterranean. Daily, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Stones Throw, 1417 Westheimer
The early bird gets the worm at Stone’s Throw in Montrose. The Progressive Happy Hour features cocktails and punches priced at $4 at 4 p.m., $5 at 5 p.m., $6 at 6 p.m. and $7 at 7 p.m. Don’t skip the Good Omens made with tequila, mandarin liqueur, hibiscus simple syrup, watermelon juice and fresh jalapeno. Daily, 4 to 8 p.m.
