10 New Happy Hour Deals in Houston

When the work whistle blows, what better way to cap off your day than with refreshing après-office drinks and bites? Here are 10 new happy hour specials you'll want to know about.

The roster of beer at Night Heron is curated by by a certified cicerone.

Night Heron, 1601 West Main

Happy hour enthusiasts can’t go wrong at Montrose's Night Heron, the latest concept from Agricole Hospitality (Coltivare, Eight Row Flint). Not only does the deal include a trio of beers ($3 each) selected by a certified cicerone (the beer equivalent to a sommelier), but also three wines by the glass ($6 each) and four signature cocktails ($5-$11), among them the unmissable Salty Dog. A twist on the classic cocktail, it's stirred with honeysuckle vodka, grapefruit juice and vanilla. Black pepper and pink salt add the finishing touch. Monday through Friday, 2 to 6 p.m.

EXPAND The Dr. Pepper Wings at Bosscat Kitchen + Libations are $6 during happy hour. Courtesy of Bosscat Kitchen + Libations

Bosscat Kitchen + Libations, 4310 Westheimer

What’s not to like about the happy hour special at Bosscat Kitchen + Libations near River Oaks, where you can get $6 bites, from a grilled cheese sandwich with short rib to Dr Pepper glazed wings, and $5 sips including house wines by the glass, well drinks and Texas draft beers. Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m

Get there and you'll be tempted to stay thanks to Steak Night, featuring a steak with two sides and a salad for $20 on Mondays from 6 to 10 p.m., spins by DJ Seek on Mondays from 6 to 10 p.m., and lots of whiskey options.

EXPAND The house-made loaded chips at Katz's Deli are a deal during happy hour. Photo by Duc Hoang

Katz’s Deli and Bar, 616 Westheimer

An old favorite gets an update as Katz's Deli on lower Westheimer boasts a new interior design and a new happy hour menu. Highlights include $5 snacks (think house-made chips loaded with blue cheese, maple-glazed beef bacon and scallions), $7 wines by the glass, $5 mules from the Moscow to the Long Island, and $6 cocktails like the Texas Palomita. Peach and grapefruit juices are mixed with a one-two punch of champagne and gin. Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.



EXPAND The Blinker at Goodnight Charlie’s is made with bourbon, grapefruit and raspberry. Photo by Ralph Smith

Goodnight Charlie’s, 2531 Kuester

At Montrose honky tonk Goodnight Charlie's, tap your toes to live music several days a week and drink up with canned and bottled beer ($3) and half-price wine and frozen drinks on special. You'll want to try the The Blinker, a frosty drink made with bourbon, grapefruit and raspberry. Go big and order the beer and three taco combo for $10. Daily, 4 to 6 p.m. PS: On Thursdays, stick around for two-stepping lessons at 7 p.m.

The Sunomono at Uchi features seaweed, cucumber and green papaya. Photo by Logan Crable

Uchi, 904 Westheimer

Uchi doles out Japanese dishes, makimono rolls and drinks for a steal during Sake Social Hour. Dig into dishes like the Sunomono with seaweed, cucumber and green papaya ($7), salmon crudo with white ponzu ($6) and red bean cheesecake with pineapple and Thai tea ice cream ($7).

The casually chic restaurant makes the town merrier with a discount on sake ($3), beer ($3), wines by the glass and by the bottle ($7; $27) and the Kara Kyuri cocktail made with sake, cucumber and spicy kick of Thai chili. Daily, 5 to 6:30 p.m.



Cocktails are $6 each during happy hour at Reserve 101. Photo courtesy of Reserve 101

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline

Get the party started early at downtown whiskey bar Reserve 101, where happy hour kicks off at 2 p.m. Drafts are half-price and cocktails are $6 each, including a French 75, the Dark and Stormy with rum, lime juice and ginger beer and the Not Today Satan. Tequila, pomegranate-sherry syrup and lime juice are topped with lemon-lime soda. Add heat with a dash of Fire Water bitters. Monday through Friday, 2 to 6 p.m.



EXPAND The Watermelon Mule at FM Kitchen and Bar is just $5 during happy hour. Photo by Hannah Olson

FM Kitchen and Bar, 1112 Shepherd

Hit the happy hour jackpot at FM Kitchen and Bar, where the special menu is available Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and again on Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m.

Say cheers to $1 off specialty cocktails, from a house Old Fashioned to Peter Rabbit’s Wake-Up Call mixed with tequila, muddled strawberry, honey, chamomile, and grapefruit juice, and $1 off every beer in the house.

You'll also save on well drinks ($5), select glasses of wine ($5) and two Tap-Tails ($5 each): the Watermelon Mule and the FM Margarita with tequila, agave, orange flavored liqueur and lime.

What's more, there's a different deal every day of the week including Wine Down Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with $2 off all glasses of wine, house bottles of red wine for $20 and live music, and Thursday Steak Night ($18) from 4 to 10 p.m.

The Soul Flower is on the happy hour menu at Fig and Olive. Photo by Shannon OHara

Fig and Olive, 5115 Westheimer

After a long day at work, hit up Fig and Olive inside The Galleria shopping center for specialty cocktails ($9) like the Rosselini made with passion fruit vodka, blood orange juice and lime juice and eats, from truffle mushroom croquette ($14) to a shareable charcuterie plate ($24). Wines by the glass ($7) and select beers ($5) can also be yours for a discount. Daily, 4 to 7 p.m.

Bonus: During April, take advantage of the The Crostinis and Martinis menu, with $1 crostinis and $5 martinis, available Wednesdays from 4 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND The Spicy Shrimp at One Fifth Romance Languages is a must-try. Photo by Chris Sheperd

One Fifth Romance Languages, 1658 Westheimer

Tapas on the rotating happy hour menu at One Fifth Romance Languages change weekly, but featured plates range from garlic shrimp with sambal and grilled bread ($12) to hearth-roasted artichokes with lemon aioli and citrus breadcrumbs ($10).

A trio of drinks, including a Spritz made with your choice of amaro, the Italian America with bourbon, coffee liqueur and cardamom amaro, and a Negroni, are all $7 each.

Don't wait to score this deal. There are only around 100 days left to visit One Fifth before it closes to make way for new concept, One Fifth Mediterranean. Daily, 5 to 6:30 p.m.



The El Guapo is on the happy hour menu at Stone's Throw. Photo by Becca Wright

Stones Throw, 1417 Westheimer

The early bird gets the worm at Stone’s Throw in Montrose. The Progressive Happy Hour features cocktails and punches priced at $4 at 4 p.m., $5 at 5 p.m., $6 at 6 p.m. and $7 at 7 p.m. Don’t skip the Good Omens made with tequila, mandarin liqueur, hibiscus simple syrup, watermelon juice and fresh jalapeno. Daily, 4 to 8 p.m.