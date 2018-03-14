Harold's In the Heights Is Coming In Hot To Menu of Menu's

Harold's returns to the Houston Press Menu of Menus for the third year, and this time chef Richard Knight is cooking up something special. The seasoned Houston chef joined forces with owner Alli Jarrett just weeks ago, but they jell like they've worked together for much longer.

Call it the right timing, call it similar backgrounds. Positioned between a tiger tail tattoo and a cardigan-scarf combo, it's clear their core vision revolves around tales of what life's really about; for her sitting around grandmama's dining room table in North Carolina, prepping what the farmer had brought, or for him sitting around a bowl of mussels that he had fished up off the rocks of the coast of southern England.

The 100-year-old building that houses the restaurant is decorated with thoughtful nods to its past; a gentleman's plaid fabric underlies the bar of the urban downstairs tap room, original brick stacks alongside the staircase, and a women's dressing room mirror from the iconic Harold's men's clothing store naturally draws the eye in the well-lit upstairs dining room and patio.