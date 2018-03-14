Harold's In the Heights Is Coming In Hot To Menu of Menu's

Harold's returns to the Houston Press Menu of Menus for the third year, and this time chef Richard Knight is cooking up something special. The seasoned Houston chef joined forces with owner Alli Jarrett just weeks ago, but they jell like they've worked together for much longer.
Call it the right timing, call it similar backgrounds. Positioned between a tiger tail tattoo and a cardigan-scarf combo, it's clear their core vision revolves around tales of what life's really about; for her sitting around grandmama's dining room table in North Carolina, prepping what the farmer had brought, or for him sitting around a bowl of mussels that he had fished up off the rocks of the coast of southern England.
The 100-year-old building that houses the restaurant is decorated with thoughtful nods to its past; a gentleman's plaid fabric underlies the bar of the urban downstairs tap room, original brick stacks alongside the staircase, and a women's dressing room mirror from the iconic Harold's men's clothing store naturally draws the eye in the well-lit upstairs dining room and patio.
Jarrett has always been excited to participate in the "fun and lively" Menu of Menus because of the neighborhood exposure and the chance to support a good cause. This year MOM will donate a portion of proceeds to Kids' Meals, a nonprofit charity that provides meals to children.
Queue mouth-watering possibilities of what's to come at Harold's as Jarrett and Knight talk plans to introduce a seafood program among other gradual changes. At Menu of Menus this year, they intend to prepare a "Salt Block BBQ Shrimp Po'Boy." They'll source gulf shrimp, cook them on a salt block and serve them on a Leidenheimer roll with South Carolina slaw and a spiced Worcestershire reduction. A dish that represents a little bit of both of them. Better come hungry!
The Houston Press Menu of Menu' Extravaganza is being held on Tuesday April 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Silver Street Station, 2000 Edwards.
Right now through April 1 there is a Voice Daily Deal offering discounted tickets. The price of GA tickets has been discounted from $65 to $45 and VIP tickets have been discounted from $100 to $80.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Confirmed restaurants to date are:
Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen
Andalucia Tapas Restaurant & Bar
Bar Boheme
Bundt-Cake-A-Holic
Cochinita & Co
Cowboys & Indians
Curbside Sliderz Gormet Food Truck & Catering
DNG Factory
Fajita Petes
Freebirds World Burrito
Frenchy's
Garson Restaurant & Catering
Goode Company Armadillo Palace
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace
Italianos
Jonathan's The Rub
Juice Girl
Kicpops
Koala Kolache
Latin Bites Café
Mama Fu's Asian House
Mia Bella Trattoria
Oh My Gogi!
Patagonia Grill
Pepper Twins
Pepperoni's
Pollo Campero
Prestige Oysters
Ripe Cuisine- Food Truck
Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard of Houston Heights
Russo's Pizza
Smoothie Strong
Snappy Salads
Spicy Girl
Sticky's Chicken-Food Truck
Sweets by Belen
The Republic Grill at Battleground Golf Course
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!