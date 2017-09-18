This Week In Harvey Relief Efforts and Events: Grab a Free Denny's Breakfast and More

Macarons inside La Table Photo by Troy Fields

La Table restaurant and Invest Hospitality have formed Hospitality for Houston, a central platform for hospitality professionals across the country who are looking for opportunities to contribute to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. To date, Hospitality for Houston has raised $200,000 which will benefit three local Houston organizations: the Houston Food Bank, Kids’ Meals, and Recipe for Success. Restaurateurs and chefs who have contributed include Joel Robuchon, Daniel Boulud, Tom Colicchio, and Jonathan Benno.

Bellagreen, formerly known as Ruggles Green, is continuing to support in Houston via a partnership with Texans offensive guard Jeff Allen called "Touchdowns For Houston," which is raising money for rebuilding efforts in the community. Bellagreen is pledging 7.9 percent of sales up to $7,900 to benefit Touchdowns For Houston and the Houston Food Bank. Visit pledgeit.org/jeff-allen for more information.

Denny's has been offering free breakfast to the Houston area at its mobile kitchen. Catch the mobile kitchen today, September 18 and Tuesday morning, September 19, at The Community of Faith Church, 1024 Pinemont, for a free a.m. meal.

Lee's Creamery in the Heights is donating all proceeds of its Buffalo Bayou flavor to the Greater Houston Community Foundation, availalable at Petite Sweets and Lee's Fried Chicken and Donuts, ABC13 reports. Petite Sweets will also donate proceeds of its Salty Caramel Macarons sales to the GHCF through September as well.

Wine Above Water, a wine tasting fundraiser at Camerata on September 24, will bring the area's top somms together to raise money for wine professionals who have lost everything in Harvey. $100 gets attendees exclusive tastings from noon to 8 p.m. with food from local restaurants and numerous vino experts on hand, plus auction items including exclusive culinary experiences. Tickets are available for purchase online through Chris Shepherd's nonprofit Southern Smoke.

Harvey Relief Events

Photo courtesy of The Tasting Room

For the next two months, Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, Backstreet Cafe, 1103 Shepherd, and Xochi, 1777 Walker, will be serving Houston Strong Margaritas, with $1 per each sold going towards #HarveyRelief.

Helen Greek Food and Wine, 2429 Rice, and Helen in the Heights, 1111 Studewood, will fully comp first responders’ meals through Thursday, October 12. After October 12, both locations will give first responders a 25 percent discount on their meals, lasting through the end of the year.

Lucillle’s, 5512 La Branch, will be hosting a week of festive events, Tuesday, September 19 through Sunday, September 24, to celebrate five years of serving Houston and to give back after Hurricane Harvey. Executive chef-owner Chris Williams is donating 15 percent of all sales from the week to Mayor Sylvester Turner's Hurricane Relief Fund through the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Daily specials include Tuesday’s Brunch All Day, a five-course Tour de Bubbles dinner on Wednesday, Thursday’s Southern-Inspired Dim Sum dinner, live music and half-price wine on Friday, a Tiki Party & Pig Roast on Saturday, and classic Sunday brunch. Reservations are required for all events. Call 713-568-2505.

Chef Jose Hernandez (Hotel Alessandra's Lucienne & Hotel Sorella's Radio Milano), chef Giancarlo (Amalfi Restaurant), and chef Victor Pucha (of forthcoming Maison Pucha Bistro) host a five course French and Italian dinner on September 24, 5 to 8 p.m., at Radio Milano, with 100 percent of proceeds going to J.J. Watts’ Hurricane Flood Relief Fund. $90 gets you a decadent meal with wine pairings donated by distributor Favorite Brands and Pioneer and curated by somm Joshua Theis. The menu includes a roasted fig salad with San Daniel prosciutto, Pecorino Romano and aged balsamic; pan roasted pheasant; ippoglosso con mousse di broccoli e calamaretti with Alaskan halibut and sauteed baby calamari; carre’ d’agnello al pistachio, featuring rack of lamb and truffle scallops, and white and dark chocolate souffle for dessert. Reserve a spot at 713-827-3545.

Smith & Wollensky Houston has extended its Houston Restaurant Weeks offering through September 30, and will also match every $5 donation add-on guests make during their HRW lunch or dinner, with donations going straight to the Houston Food Bank.

Four Seasons Hotel Houston is donating all proceeds from any Jim Beam house products purchased at Bayou & Bottle from Sunday, September 24 to Saturday, September 30 to Mayor Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Both hotel restaurants (Bayou & Bottle and Quattro) are participating in the extension of Houston Restaurant Weeks until September 30, and will match all Houston Food Bank proceeds from the month of September and will donate this additional money to Mayor Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

