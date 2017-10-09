This Week in Harvey Relief: Chefs Unmasked Helps Houston Hospitality

Maurizio Ferrarese of Quattro will cook at Chefs Unmasked with some of the industry's biggest names. Photo by Mai Pham

The Houston Food Bank is sharing the money raised from the sale of its #TexasStrong shirts with other Texas Gulf Coast food banks. Proceeds will be split equally (20 percent each) among Coastal Bend Food Bank, Food Bank RGV INC, Food Bank of the Golden Crescent,

Southeast Texas Food Bank, and Houston Food Bank so they can help all of our neighbors in need.

Quattro (located inside the Four Seasons) wants to thank those who offered support and relief to Houston area residents who suffered during Hurricane Harvey. The restaurant encourages locals to take their Harvey Angels (someone who helped or supported them during the storm) to Quattro for a half priced meal.

Bring your Harvey “angel” to Quattro during the month of October and receive 50 percent off of your angel’s entree with the purchase of one entree.

After answering the call to feed first responders in those initial hurricane recovery days, farm-to-table concept Dish Society is now hosting a month-long fundraiser to benefit Mayor Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Purchase one of the restaurant’s soft, Texas-made tees — including a brand new HOU design and 50 percent of proceeds will be donated to the relief fund to continue supporting those in need during the rebuild.

Shirts are $20 and available at Tanglewood and LaCenterra locations in sizes for kids, women and men.

Union Kitchen locations are all serving Operation Juice Drop, the IPA collaboration from SpindleTap Brewery and Parish Brewing from Louisiana. The special brew is $10 per pint and 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of the beer will go to will benefit Harvey relief directly related to Gr8 Plate Hospitality.

The Union Kitchen's Memorial and Bellaire locations both took on water, so sales from this partnership will go toward those recovery efforts. Customers will also get a souvenir pint glass with purchase.

Following the devastation of Hurricane Maria, the Hurricanes Harvey & Irma Hospitality Relief Fund is expanding to include those affected by the storm in Puerto Rico.

On Sunday October 8, OKRA presented a check to Southern Smoke, an annual nonprofit barbecue event headed by Houston Chef Chris Shepherd, which this year is raising funds for those in the food and beverage industry hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey. The Southern Smoke check will push OKRA over the $1 million mark in terms of money raised since opening in 2012..

Despite some lost days in early September due Harvey, the Houston community stepped up and came out to support OKRA and Southern Smoke. And thanks to a generous 3-to-1 matching grant from the Newman’s Own Foundation, OKRA was able to select three other nonprofits doing vital work in the community post-Harvey to receive funds: Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston’s AniMeals on Wheels, The Montrose Center and the Alliance for Multicultural Community Services’ Community Cloth.

EVENTS

Eight celebrated and award-winning chefs have come together to curate an unforgettable culinary

event benefitting the Houston Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. Chefs Unmasked will take place at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, on Saturday, October 28 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The award-winning chef lineup includes:

Richard Sandoval, Richard Sandoval Restaurants



Michael Mina, MINA Group,



Hugo Ortega, Xochi



Chris Shepherd, One Fifth Houston and Underbelly



Maurizio Ferrarese, Quattro Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Houston



Adam Sobel, The MINA Test Kitchen and upcoming Cal Mare



Danny Trace, Potente



Guests can mingle and meet the celebrity chefs. ABC 13’s Katherine Whaley will emcee the event and facilitate a silent auction. Masks will be provided at the door, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own decorative disguise. Tickets are $250 person. More info at 713-652-6249.

Rocco DiSpirito, James Beard award winning chef and Food Network star, will make a guest appearance at HealthCorps’ chef’s dinner and fundraiser at Vincent’s Restaurant in Houston on October 20 from 6 to 10 p.m.. A recipe from his new cookbook Rocco’s Healthy + Delicious be on the menu, and net proceeds will help students in Texas recovering from devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. Tickets for the dinner are $150 per person, with seating limited to just 120 people.