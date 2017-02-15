Here Are Houston's James Beard Award Semifinalists

No surprise here: Tracy Vaught and Hugo Ortega both receive seminifinalist nods from the Beard Foundation. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

The James Beard Foundation has just released its list of semifinalists for 2017, and a handful of Houston chefs, along with a beloved restaurateur, restaurant, and bar program, have all received some major love.

Cocktail bar Anvil and chef Hugo Ortega have previously been named finalists five times in their respective categories, so maybe, just maybe, this is their year to win. But you'll have to wait to find out. The 2017 Beard Award finalists will be announced on March 15, and winners will be presented with their awards at a gala on May 1 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Congrats are in order for these Houston semifinalists.

Semifinalists for Best Chef: Southwest

Seth Siegel-Gardner and Terrence Gallivan, The Pass & Provisions,

Jianyun Ye, Mala Sichuan

Manabu Horiuchi, Kata Robata

Anita Jaisinghani, Pondicheri

Hugo Ortega, Hugo's

Outstanding Bar Program

Anvil

Oustanding Restaurateur

Tracy Vaught, Hugo's, Caracol, Backstreet Cafe, Xochi

Outstanding Service

Hugo's

Rising Star Chef of the Year

William Wright, Helen Greek Food