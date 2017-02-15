menu

Here Are Houston's James Beard Award Semifinalists

First Look at BonFire Grill


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here Are Houston's James Beard Award Semifinalists

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 11:44 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
No surprise here: Tracy Vaught and Hugo Ortega both receive seminifinalist nods from the Beard Foundation.
No surprise here: Tracy Vaught and Hugo Ortega both receive seminifinalist nods from the Beard Foundation.
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography
A A

The James Beard Foundation has just released its list of semifinalists for 2017, and a handful of Houston chefs, along with a beloved restaurateur, restaurant, and bar program,  have all received some major love.

Cocktail bar Anvil and chef Hugo Ortega have previously been named finalists five times in their respective categories, so maybe, just maybe, this is their year to win.  But you'll have to wait to find out. The 2017 Beard Award finalists will be announced on March 15, and winners will be presented with their awards at a gala on May 1 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Congrats are in order for these Houston semifinalists.

Semifinalists for Best Chef: Southwest
Seth Siegel-Gardner and Terrence Gallivan, The Pass & Provisions,
Jianyun Ye, Mala Sichuan
Manabu Horiuchi, Kata Robata
Anita Jaisinghani, Pondicheri
Hugo Ortega, Hugo's

Outstanding Bar Program
Anvil

Oustanding Restaurateur
Tracy Vaught, Hugo's, Caracol, Backstreet Cafe, Xochi

Outstanding Service
Hugo's

Rising Star Chef of the Year
William Wright, Helen Greek Food

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >