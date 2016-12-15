Holiday To-Go Menus From Houston Restaurants

EXPAND The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers is full of holiday goodness, including this stunning pork crown roast. Photo by Felix Sanchez

Forget spending your entire holiday cooking (or even worse, doing dishes!). These Houston restaurants are doing the work for you, from latkes and tamales by the dozen to desserts and full on holiday feasts.

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, 832-831-9940

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos’ drive-by tamale stand will be open in the restaurant’s parking lot on the corner of Kirby and Richmond every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 6, excluding Christmas Day. This year, chef Arnaldo Richards will be creating specialty off-the-menu items to be announced via social media on a weekly basis.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, 713-862-1814

The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers & Restaurant is offering a festive holiday take-out menu, which are available with a 24-hour notice (except the filet mignon, as that is always in stock). Offerings include glazed ham, pineapple-glazed crown roast, whole tenderloin beef Wellington, roasted prime rib, sides like whipped potatoes and creamed spinach, and holiday pies. While you are in the Butcher Shop, check out B&B's holiday gifts for meat lovers, including Chef Tommy’s Bacon Kit ($22), Cow Creamers ($35), German Steel Steak Knives ($110 for a set of 4), 10-inch and 12-inch carving sets ($105, $135) and B&B Wood Cutting Boards ($95).

Backstreet Café, 1103 S. Shepherd 713-521-2239

Take home your favorite holiday dishes, including wild mushroom soup, cornbread and andouille dressing, cauliflower au gratin, stuffed acorn squash, mac and cheese, chocolate pecan pie and butterscotch bread pudding. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, December 20, with pick-up (along with re-heating instructions) available on Christmas Eve.

Berryhill Baja Grill

For seasonal celebrations, tamales can be ordered by the dozen or tens of dozens. Guests can go all out for a savings and pay $14.99 for a dozen or $9.99 for a half dozen (note: this price applies to all of Berryhill’s tamales, and you can get a variety of all of them). For more information, find your nearest Berryhill location or visit berryhillbajagrill.com.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, 713-827-8008

The bistro is selling house-made Christmas Buche de Noels (known in the United States as a Yule Log cakes) prepared Provence-style as well as boxes of luscious Calissons. The Buche de Noels are offered in two varieties and sizes, the Bûche au chocolat et mousse à l’orange (chocolate génoise filled with orange mousse) and the Bûche chocolat et mousse café (chocolate génoise filled coffee mousse). Each log can be ordered in a six-inch size for $33 to serve six to eight or the 10-inch size for $49 to serve ten to 12. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, December 21. Each box of Calissons contains a dozen treats, three almond-orange, three almond-lemon, three almond and three almond and honey. All are handmade and have a shelf life of one month. The cost is $18 per box, with a limited number available.

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

Brennan’s offers to-go pralines, pies, bread puddings, soups and sides for pickup. Large orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. Orders can be placed online or by calling 713-522-9711.

D’Amico’s Italian Market Café, 5510 Morningside, 713-526-3400

D’Amico’s isn’t just a restaurant; The market side offers shelves filled with house-made Italian must-haves for the holidays like giugiuleni, the famed Italian seed cookies made at D’Amico’s, or fresh-made cucidati cookies and biscotti. There are also imported authentic loaves of Panettone, traditional or chocolate.

Holley's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar, 3201 Louisiana, 713-491-2222

Holley’s Holiday To-Go Menu features dishes such as truffle macaroni and cheese, sweet potato soufflé, kimchi greens, chicory-crusted whole beef tenderloin, apple cider bourbon-glazed ham and praline cheesecake. An all-inclusive package is also available. All orders must be placed by Sunday, December 18 at noon. Pickup dates are Wednesday, December 21 through Saturday, December 24 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Enjoy take-home platters of holiday favorites, including red snapper ceviche, chile rellenos with carne guisada, enchiladas suizas, and a variety of tamales, from seafood to wild mushroom, plus a ton of sides and desserts. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, December 20, with pick-up (along with re-heating instructions) available on Christmas Eve.

EXPAND Triniti is offering a Holiday Treat Box this season. Photo courtesy of Triniti

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen, 2327 Post Oak, 713-871-8883; 5172 Buffalo Speedway, 832-767-1136

Celebrate Hanukkah with a plethora of Kenny & Ziggy’s deli classics. Offerings include mini latkes by the dozen, sweet noodle kugel, fried kreplach, stuffed cabbage, apricot-glazed chicken, deli platters, family dinners, rugelach and Russian chocolate babka. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance.

L'Olivier Restaurant & Bar, 240 Westheimer, 713-360-6313

L'Olivier is offering a "full service made easy" holiday menu, offering family meals for pickup, delivery or a full-service catering menu and bar service. Enjoy offerings such as smoked salmon and charcuterie plates, oven-roasted organic chicken, honey baked ham, beef tenderloin with peppercorn sauce and rolls, sides and pies. Orders must be placed two days prior to the event, with orders available now through Christmas Eve.

Punk’s Simple Southern Food, 5212 Morningside, 713-524-7865

Punk’s Simple Southern Food has set up a Holiday Pie & Biscuit Campaign. offering an assortment of six pies ranging from Peppermint Chocolate Chess to Sweet Potato Pie to Bourbon Chocolate Pecan plus biscuits by the dozen, available for pickup this holiday season.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

The Lodge is offering Holiday Feasts to-go, which will be available through Sunday, January 1, with 48-hour advance notice. Get grilled and roasted meats, from braised beef short rib and whole roasted suckling pig (three days notice required) to venison tenderloin and whole roasted duck, plus all the proper trimmings and desserts. To order, call 713-861-8666 or email info@rainbow-lodge.com.

Revival Market, 550 Heights, 713-880-8463

Get Holiday Provisions from Revival Market, with offerings including a selection of meats (turkey, ham, duck, lamb), sides, bread, cooking aids (stocks, lard, pie shells) and desserts. Orders must be placed by Monday, December 19 at 4 p.m. See the full menu, pricing and ordering options online.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 12637 Westheimer, 281-679-8300; 1140 Eldridge Pkwy, 832-230-3842

Give your holiday celebrations a Tex-Mex twist with tamales by the dozen, available in pork or chicken varieties for $18 per dozen (with 10 percent off all orders of $50 or more). Sylvia’s can also provide everything to make holiday gatherings a festive feast, including chile con queso, chips and salsa and fajitas.. All order should be placed at least three days in advance. The special offer is valid through Saturday, December 31.

Triniti, 2815 South Shepherd, 713-527-9090

Triniti is offering take-home holiday treats from pasty chef Caroline Ramirez—a delectable Yule Log ($75) and the Triniti Holiday Treat Box containing assorted chocolate bark & cookies ($30). Orders can be placed by calling Triniti at 713-527-9090.

Underbelly, 1100 Westheimer, 713-528-9800

Underbelly is preparing your Christmas meals—breakfast items such as cinnamon rolls and breakfast casserole, sides and appetizers including Shepherd family rum sausage and Redneck Cheddar mac & cheese, desserts and even smoked 44 Farms prime rib—so you don't have to. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, December 21, and pick up is on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Underbelly is closed on Christmas Day.

