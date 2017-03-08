Hopdoddy Burger Bar Opens In Rice Village And You'll Want The Hoss' Hot Chicken

EXPAND Hoss' Hot Chicken, a messy and delicious new Hopdoddy sandwich. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

The second location of Austin-based burger and booze hub Hopdoddy Burger Bar is now open at 5510 Morningside, Ste 100.

The first Houston location opened in late May 2016 at 4444 Westheimer in River Oaks, but the new Rice Village location is seemingly more family-friendly during the day with a large outdoor area in front for your pack of wild animals to run amok. The new location also stays open until midnight, for those in search of late night grub and a cocktail fix.

The menu at both restaurants includes gourmet burgers, loaded fries, queso, craft beer, cocktails and milkshakes. Hopdoddy Rice also has a debut menu item, Hoss’ Hot Chicken, a Nashville-inspired hot chicken sandwich topped with housemade baby kale slaw that was created by regional chef Hoss Bowen in anticipation of the new location. The Houston Press got a taste of the sandwich on opening day, which is messy, adequately spicy, and so worth a try.

Hopdoddy Rice is also featuring the Goodnight for a Good Cause burger with cheddar, barbecue, and onion, the purchase of which donates $1 to the The Periwinkle Foundation, which provides programs that offer a positive impact on children, young adults and families facing the challenges of cancer and life-threatening diseases.

Expect a third location to open in Vintage Park in northwest Houston in Spring 2017 as well.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

5510 Morning Side, Ste 100, 281-557-2337, hopdoddy.com

Hours: Open daily, 11 a.m. to midnight.