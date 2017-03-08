menu

Hopdoddy Burger Bar Opens In Rice Village And You'll Want The Hoss' Hot Chicken

Four Casual New Restaurants for Your Weekend


Hopdoddy Burger Bar Opens In Rice Village And You'll Want The Hoss' Hot Chicken

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Hoss' Hot Chicken, a messy and delicious new Hopdoddy sandwich.
Hoss' Hot Chicken, a messy and delicious new Hopdoddy sandwich.
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
The second location of Austin-based burger and booze hub Hopdoddy Burger Bar is now open at 5510 Morningside, Ste 100.

The first Houston location opened in late May 2016 at 4444 Westheimer in River Oaks, but the new Rice Village location is seemingly more family-friendly during the day with a large outdoor area in front for your pack of wild animals to run amok.   The new location also stays open until midnight, for those in search of late night grub and a cocktail fix.

The menu at both restaurants includes gourmet burgers, loaded fries, queso, craft beer, cocktails and milkshakes. Hopdoddy Rice also has a debut menu item, Hoss’ Hot Chicken, a Nashville-inspired hot chicken sandwich topped with housemade baby kale slaw that was created by regional chef Hoss Bowen in anticipation of the new location. The Houston Press got a taste of the sandwich on opening day, which is messy, adequately spicy, and so worth a try.

Hopdoddy Rice is also featuring the Goodnight for a Good Cause burger with cheddar, barbecue, and onion, the purchase of which donates $1 to the The Periwinkle Foundation,  which provides programs that offer a positive impact on children, young adults and families facing the challenges of cancer and life-threatening diseases.

Expect a third location to open in Vintage Park in northwest Houston in Spring 2017 as well.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar
5510 Morning Side, Ste 100,  281-557-2337, hopdoddy.com
Hours:  Open daily, 11 a.m. to midnight.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
5510 Morningside Dr Ste 100
Houston, Texas 77005

