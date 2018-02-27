Hopdoddy Burger Bar Will Move on Into CityCentre Next Fall

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, the Austin based burger and booze operation which already has locations in Vintage Park, Rice Village and River Oaks in Houston, has decided to set up another outpost, this time in West Houston at CityCentre.
The westside location will open in early fall 2018. Hopdoddy's menu includes gourmet burgers (of course), queso, craft beer, cocktails and milkshakes.
The the 4,001-square-foot restaurant be located on a ground floor corner with patio space on Sorella Court, directly across from Sweet Paris, steps from Hotel Sorella and adjacent to Ecurie25 Supercar Club and Urban Outfitters, according to a press release.
CityCentre takes up 47 acres near the intersection of the Sam Houston Tollway and Interstate 10 with restaurants, apartments, open air plazas, a movie theater and the Queensbury Theatre. It also has four parking garages with more than 4,000 parking spaces to handle all the traffic.
