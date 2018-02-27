 


By fall, a new Hopdoddy Burger Bar will be dropped somewhere into this mix.
By fall, a new Hopdoddy Burger Bar will be dropped somewhere into this mix.
Photo courtesy of CityCentre

Hopdoddy Burger Bar Will Move on Into CityCentre Next Fall

Houston Press | February 27, 2018 | 11:08am
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, the Austin based burger and booze operation which already has locations in Vintage Park, Rice Village and River Oaks in Houston, has decided to set up another outpost, this time in West Houston at CityCentre.

The westside location will open in early fall 2018.  Hopdoddy's menu includes gourmet burgers (of course), queso, craft beer, cocktails and milkshakes.

The the 4,001-square-foot restaurant be located on a ground floor corner with patio space on Sorella Court, directly across from Sweet Paris, steps from Hotel Sorella and adjacent to Ecurie25 Supercar Club and Urban Outfitters, according to a press release.

CityCentre takes up 47 acres near the intersection of the Sam Houston Tollway and Interstate 10 with restaurants, apartments, open air plazas, a movie theater and the Queensbury Theatre. It also has four parking garages with more than 4,000 parking spaces to handle all the traffic.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

