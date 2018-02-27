Hopdoddy Burger Bar Will Move on Into CityCentre Next Fall

By fall, a new Hopdoddy Burger Bar will be dropped somewhere into this mix.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, the Austin based burger and booze operation which already has locations in Vintage Park, Rice Village and River Oaks in Houston, has decided to set up another outpost, this time in West Houston at CityCentre.

The westside location will open in early fall 2018. Hopdoddy's menu includes gourmet burgers (of course), queso, craft beer, cocktails and milkshakes.