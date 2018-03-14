Where to Brunch in Houston on Easter Sunday 2018

Easter is a bunny hop, skip and jump away (it falls on Sunday, April 1) and Houston restaurants are ready to celebrate. From to quick, casual breakfasts and family-friendly brunches featuring the Easter bunny to luxurious multi-course affairs, here’s where to dine on Easter Sunday in Houston this year:

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $48 per person, $15 per child age ten and under

Hit one of Houston’s most charming patios and cozy dining rooms for a family-friendly three-course brunch. In addition to live jazz and a special Easter egg hunt for the kiddos, indulge in dishes such as oyster chowder, spring vegetable salad, braised lamb shank and steak and eggs. Dessert includes options like coconut meringue tart and strawberry-rhubarb shortcake.

Bistro Menil, 1513 West Alabama, 713-904-3537

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: A la carte

Hit this chic bistro on Menil Campus to enjoy sparkling cocktails and tasty brunch dishes such as French toast with caramel sauce, crab quiche, eggs Lyonnaise and avocado toast.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, 713-827-8008

Brunch hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $39 per person, $18 for children under 12

Bistro Provence will offer a three-course, multiple choice Easter lunch menu, full of seasonal French treats and all. Indulge in dishes such as vichyssoise, shrimp and avocado skewer, smoked salmon eggs Bénédicte, petite filet mignon and chocolate and orange mousse. Kids may choose from a two-course “little chefs” menu (main course and dessert).

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $38 per person, plus tax and gratuity

Add a French flair to your Easter celebration with brunch at this brasserie off of Discovery Green. The three-course menu features choices from crab cake ratatouille and smoked salmon Benedict to steak frites and an orange cream crepes cake.

The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 713-623-4600; 840 West Sam Houston Parkway North, 713-463-5051

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $49 per person, $15 for children

In addition to serving its signature dinner menu all day, a three-course menu featuring traditional brunch favorites will be served. For the appetizer course, guests can choose between menu items such as clam chowder, Caesar or Field Greens Salad, shrimp and grits, lobster frittata, bone-in dry aged NY strip and fried egg, classic crème brûlée and flourless chocolate espresso cake.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak #160,713-622-9996

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $47 per adult, $15 per child (12 and under)

Caracol’s Easter Sunday brunch buffet will overflow with an array of antojitos from the comal, marinated vegetable salads, chicharrones stews, enchiladas (fish or shrimp), seafood-stuffed poblanos, empanadas, cocteles and ceviches, succulent seafood offerings and rotating egg dishes including chilaquiles, migas, huevos a la Mexicana, tostadas de chorizo con huevo and chile rellenos con huevo. Pastry Chef Ruben Ortega will prepare a bountiful arrangement of traditional Mexican fresh baked breads, cookies, candies and pastries.

Dish Society, 5740 San Felipe, 832-538-1060; 23501 Cinco Ranch, 281-394-7555; 12525 Memorial, 713-467-3474

Brunch hours: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: A la carte (counter-service)

Dish Society will be open its regular Sunday hours, offering a counter-service brunch featuring favorites from shrimp and grits to pork belly hash.

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, 713-360-6477

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $70 per person, $12 for children 12 and under

Enjoy an Easter Sunday brunch buffet in this beautiful, chandelier-lit dining room overlooking Lost Lake and Buffalo Bayou Park. Offerings include a made-to-order omelet station, carving station with prime rib and cedar plank salmon, fresh baked breakfast pastries and Dunlavy favorites including salmon gravlax and avocado toast.

Eddie V’s, 2800 Kirby, 713-874-1800; 12848 Queensbury, 832-200-2380

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $49 per person, $15 for children

Dine on a three-course Easter brunch, including cinnamon rolls to share; appetizer choices such as Norwegian smoked salmon and fried green tomatoes; entrées including steak and eggs, lobster quiche and shrimp and grits; and sweet endings like butterscotch panna cotta and banana foster cake. There will also be a live piano performance in the lounge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $52 per person

Indulge in a three-course menu, starting with choices such as poached egg ratatouille with Serrano ham, organic beets and burrata, and blue crab and Maine lobster bisque. Move onto mains like duck leg confit, seasonal risotto and roasted leg of lamb before finishing with dessert: a lemon tart, dark chocolate mousse or profiterole with pistachio ice cream.

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar. 26400 Kuykendahl

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: A la carte

Enjoy Fielding’s brunch classics like cream cheese lemon pancakes, crab frittata and pot roast hash alongside special Easter features from chef Edel Goncalves; and don’t forget to tack on bloody and mimosa flights.

Four Seasons Hotel, 1300 Lamar, 713-650-1300

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $105 for adult, $49 for children ages six to 12)

The extravagant Easter Brunch buffet will be available at Quattro, the Ballroom, Austin and Vinoteca, and will include a live pianist for entertainment. Complimentary beverages will include soda, tea, coffee, Bloody Marys and mimosas.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $45 per person, $15 for children age ten and under

Alongside live music by Viento, Hugo’s will offer its bountiful Sunday brunch buffet, including traditional Mexican dishes, hot and cold, and a mouthwatering dessert station.

We're guessing the deviled eggs at State of Grace trump any leftover Easter eggs you'd whip up at home. Photo by Julie Soefer

Lucienne, 1070 Dallas, 713-242-8555

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $58 per person (a la carte kids menu also available)

Executive chef Jose Hernandez has created a three-course brunch menu exclusive for Easter Sunday, with a kids menu also available. Enjoy dishes such as beet salad, duck confit, pan-roasted flounder, braised short ribs with spring vegetables and carrot cake with butternut squash caramel. Kids can enjoy a la carte dishes like chicken and waffle, spaghetti and tomato sauce and peanut butter, banana and grape preserves crepes.

Molina’s Cantina, 7901 Westheimer, 713-782-0861; 3801 Bellaire,713-432-1626

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: A la carte

Molina’s will be open its regular hours, offering dishes such as cheese and chili con carne enchiladas with egg, Baja-style fish tacos and fajitas with all the fixin’s.

Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, 713-827-3545

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $30 for adults, $12 for children ages ten and under (free for children under five)

Enjoy a buffet of traditional breakfast favorites and Italian cuisine. An array of table-side champagne cocktails and sparkling wines by the glass will also be available for an extra charge.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

Brunch hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering

Cost: $55 per person

Spend Easter Sunday at this unique restaurant, set in a historic 113-year-old log cabin on an acre of beautiful grounds. The three-course Gulf Coast-inspired brunch menu includes choices such as crispy oyster salad, smoked duck and andouille gumbo, braised buffalo short rib eggs benny, rainbow trout with lump crab and pecan brown butter, warm croissant bread pudding and lemon ice box pie with blueberry port compote. The full dinner menu will be available starting at 5 p.m. featuring its regular $15 Sunday Supper feature and half-price wines.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, all locations

Brunch hours: Early opening beginning at 11 a.m.

Cost: A la carte for brunch

Perry’s will open early to offer an all-day dinner menu and a special place for friends and family to eat, drink and celebrate the holiday. From 4 to 9 p.m., a three-course Easter Supper Special will be available for $34.95.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: A la carte

Prego will be open regular hours, offering its Sunday brunch menu in addition to Easter specials.

State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer, 832-942-5080

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: A la carte

State of Grace will enhance its signature brunch menu—which includes staples like butter biscuits and ham, crawfish Benedict and smoked salmon hash—by featuring a costumed Easter Bunny, who will be available throughout brunch service to take photos with children and their families.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge Pkwy, 832-230-3842

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $24.99 per adult, $12.99 for kids under age 12

Sylvia’s will be serving a buffet of great Tex-Mex classics (think chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, pancakes, tres leches and all kinds of enchiladas), adding a special Easter bunny cake just for the holidays. Guests can also expect an Easter egg hunt for kids on the patio.

Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen, 1212 Waugh, 713-528-3474

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: A la carte

Enjoy a New Orleans-style brunch featuring omelets, eggs benny and Mama Mandola’s fried chicken, plus a special signature Limoncello Citris Sangria cocktail ($6).

Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, 832-834-4417

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: A la carte plus a $24 Easter special

Urban Eats will be serving a limited edition Benny Flight during its Sunday brunch hours. The day's special includes three different Egg Benedicts: the Brasserie, Salmon and our new Caritas Verde Benny, with a carafe of mimosas or bellinis for $24, a $36 value.

We will be updating this list leading up to Easter. Restaurants can send Easter brunch details to dish@houstonpress.com.

