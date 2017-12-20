Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve and Day in Houston, 2017

Maybe it's because you're bored and you've already seen the latest Star Wars movie and if you stay in the house one minute longer you're going to tell your uncle what you really think of his politics. Or maybe someone has just sweetly, wouldn't-want-to-put-you-out decided you just need that one thing more for the perfect holiday dinner. Or maybe your dog jumped up on the counter and made away with your Christmas ham.

Whatever.

Here's a list of what's open and standing by to bail you out on Christmas Eve and Day in the Houston area. And remember, most of these places are good for last-minute presents at the same time.

Open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

CVS: Open normal hours Christmas Eve. Some locations may close early on Christmas Day. Check individual locations for pharmacy hours.

Randalls: Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Walgreens: Check with individual locations. Some have extended hours till midnight on Christmas Eve and are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas day. Pharmacy may be closed on Christmas day.

H-Mart: Both locations (Blalock and Bellaire) are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open Christmas Eve Only

Central Market: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fiesta: Check individual stores for their opening and closing times.

H-E-B: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Last curbside pickup between 1-2 p.m.

Kroger: Open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pharmacy closes at 6 p.m.

Phoenicia Specialty Foods (Downtown): Open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Phoenicia Specialty Foods (Westheimer): Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam's Club: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Target: Stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Trader Joe's: Close at 6 p.m.

Walmart: Closing at 6 p.m.

Whole Foods: open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.