There's a New Gin In Town

True, there's nothing like a little gin in the morning, but to be fair, it was noon. Night owls of the service industry equipped with excellent senses of humor, colorful tattooed arm sleeves, and some with freshly waxed mustaches, arose early yesterday to convene and create at Heights Bier Garten, Worcester's Annex. Citrus Supreme, Sweet Spice, Curiously Bright and Complex; all newly award-winning gins were present front and center at the bartender workshop hosted by Tinkerman's Gin and their manufacturer, Sazerac.

Billed as the "most refreshing gins on earth," master distiller Brian Prewitt of A. Smith Bowman distillery out of Fredericksburg, VA tinkered with about 50 different recipes before settling on three; and after winning double gold, silver, and bronze, at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, among other distinctions, it looks like the jury is in.

Prewitt, whose background includes food science, beer, wine and award-winning distilling projects, is well-rounded to say the least. Apart from the classic juniper notes found in gin, with Tinkerman's line, he weaves intricate varieties of fruit, spice, and juniper together in equal parts, to be tasted in that order. "Gin is always evolving, we want [Tinkerman's] to have its own style, balanced to begin with so you can have fun [creating.]"

What's coming next down the Tinkerman's pipeline? Prewitt confirmed they definitely have some new variations in their back pocket and are even considering the possibility of aged gins.

Tinkerman's Gins hit the Houston market early January 2018 (when it was released) and since then has seen a steady increase in distribution. Currently, it can be found in liquor stores as well as more than 25 Houston restaurants, a good handful of those who were present Wednesday.

EXPAND Big flavor from Ryan Perry of Presidio and Ladybirds Photo by Kate McLean

Michael Riojas (Presidio and Ladybirds), Angel Salas (Johnny's Gold Brick), and Ryan Perry (Presidio and Ladybirds) all won creative rounds with each version of the spirit. Johnny's Gold Brick, Presidio and Ladybirds, as well as Heights Bier Garten had several bartenders in attendance, as well as Daniel Rocha (Ritual), Kim Paul (Etoile / Brasserie Du Parc), and Brandon Hernandez (Radio Milano.)