Chef Omar Jose Pereney Is Suing Peska

Chef Omar Jose Pereney at Peska in 2016 Photo by Mai Pham

Chef Omar Jose Pereney, who was chef at Houston’s Galleria-area Peska Seafood Culture until February 2017 until the restaurant rebranded itself as a Tex Mex eatery, has filed a lawsuit against the restaurant owners, a press release announced today.

The lawsuit alleges that Peska's owners won't let Pereney out of his non-compete contract, and they won't give him back rights to his name and likeness. It also alleges that restaurant owners broke an agreement to not disparage Pereney when one told local media his work was too artistic to be appetizing.

“A world famous chef was asked to go from gourmet seafood to mac and cheese and onion rings. Then he was disparaged, told he could not compete and that the restaurant still owned rights to his name and likeness. We need the courts to help this superb chef get back to his craft,” Pereney’s lawyer Ashish Mahendru of Mahendru P.C. announces in a statement released to the Houston Press today.

In 2015, the Press's contributor Mai Pham wrote of Pereney:

Though he is young, Pereney's career in the culinary world is akin to that of someone close to twice his age. Born in Venezuela, he started cooking in a fine-dining kitchen at age 12. He's been all over Latin America — was even given his own Spanish-language cooking show on The Gourmet, a Latin American cooking channel. At Peska, he deftly breaks down a huge mahi-mahi in minutes, slicing up chunks and using his culinary wizardry to create a mahi-mahi and octopus ceviche — seasoned with an aji amarillo (yellow pepper) leche de tigre (tiger's milk) — that is easily one of the best versions you'll find around town.



The Press has reached out to Peska for comment, and is awaiting a statement at this time. Read the full lawsuit below.