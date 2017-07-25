menu

You Can Totally Get a Free McDonald's Onesie Delivered Tomorrow Morning


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

You Can Totally Get a Free McDonald's Onesie Delivered Tomorrow Morning

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 3:10 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Big Mac pillow is mildly terrifying, no?EXPAND
Big Mac pillow is mildly terrifying, no?
Photo courtesy of McDonald's
A A

In a country that has a National Day for pretty much everything, tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26, happens to be Global Delivery Day, or rather Global McDelivery Day as McDonald's calls it.  While these so-called national days are always just a big old ploy to draw attention to things humans can throw their money at, tomorrow you can at least have a chance to score some weird-ass freebies from the folks who brought you the previous weird-ass freebies known as the Frork and the S.T.R.A.W.  That's right, McDonald's and UberEATS will team up to unload limited edition gear from the McDelivery Collection to select Houston customers starting at 11 a.m.

What is the McDelivery Collection, you ask?  Basically, it entails Big Mac-printed pillow cases,  blankets, and sleepwear— primarily, an adult-sized ONESIE. There's also World Famous-branded sweats and slip on sandals, so if you've ever wanted to look like a college freshman rolling into English Comp with Amaretto sour breath and a bad excuse for why, once again, your personal essay on The Summer I Did Telemarketing is late, this is your jam.

Or, you know, you could stash the Big Mac onesie for a particular vegan relative you really want to anger during holiday season 2017.

These freebies will be available to customers placing UberEATS orders from one of the following McDonald's locations starting at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning while supplies lasts. Good luck.

  • 4920 N. Kirby
  • 4650 Highway 6
  • 2017 S. Main
  • 6509 Washington
  • 1302 Westheimer
  • 1405 Post Oak
  • 1504 Eldridge
  • 6000 Richmond Avenue
  • 1510 Studemont
  • 6110 N. Fry
  • 22914 Morton Ranch Road
Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >