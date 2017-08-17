Antone's Will Have 55 Cent Po' Boys, September 11-17

EXPAND The Super Original po' boy. Photo courtesy of COOPER + RICCA

For those of you always on the hunt for a great dining deal, Houston's longtime po' boy favorite Antone's Famous Po' Boys has one coming up that's hard to beat. From September 11 through September 17, 1 to 3 p.m. only, customers can score 55-cent Original po' boys, along with $1.55 Super Original, turkey or tuna po' boys, and $5.55 deli and hot sandwiches (excluding the french fry po boy, sorry y'all). It's all in honor of the restaurant's 55th anniversary, and customers will also receive a coupon for 19.62 percent off their next meal, valid through December 31, in honor of the shop's first year of business, 1962.

That's when Jalal Antone first opened Antone's Import Co., a market catering to the city's Syrian and Lebanese communities, but eventually expanding into a much-loved spot for Houston-style po’ boys and sandwiches served on bread from Montrose's Royal Bakery and Slow Dough Bread Co. Antone's also serves up gumbo, salads and more great lunch fare.

The 55-cent deal (limit four per customer, by the way) will be offered at the following locations:

4520 San Felipe

2724 W TC Jester

Antone’s grab-and-go kiosks (weekday only), 3 Greenway Plaza, Suite C-118

Downtown Tunnels kiosk, 811 Louisiana, Suite m130a