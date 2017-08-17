menu


Antone's Will Have 55 Cent Po' Boys, September 11-17

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
The Super Original po' boy.EXPAND
The Super Original po' boy.
Photo courtesy of COOPER + RICCA
For those of you always on the hunt for a great dining deal, Houston's longtime po' boy favorite Antone's Famous Po' Boys has one coming up that's hard to beat. From September 11 through September 17, 1 to 3 p.m. only, customers can score 55-cent Original po' boys, along with $1.55 Super Original, turkey or tuna po' boys, and $5.55 deli and hot sandwiches (excluding the french fry po boy, sorry y'all).  It's all in honor of the restaurant's 55th anniversary, and customers will also receive a coupon for 19.62 percent off their next meal, valid through December 31, in honor of the shop's first year of business, 1962.

That's when  Jalal Antone first opened Antone's Import Co., a market catering to the city's Syrian and Lebanese communities, but eventually expanding into a much-loved spot for Houston-style po’ boys and sandwiches served on bread from Montrose's Royal Bakery and Slow Dough Bread Co. Antone's also serves up gumbo, salads and more great lunch fare.

The 55-cent deal (limit four per customer, by the way) will be offered at the following locations:
4520 San Felipe
2724 W TC Jester
Antone’s grab-and-go kiosks (weekday only), 3 Greenway Plaza, Suite C-118
Downtown Tunnels kiosk, 811 Louisiana, Suite m130a

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

