Shade Revamp Alice Blue Opens In The Heights

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Grilled eggplant with seeded lavash.EXPAND
Grilled eggplant with seeded lavash.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Alice Blue is now open in the Heights at 250 W. 19th Street in The Heights. The restaurant has debuted not even one full month after owner, Claire Smith, announced that her flagship Shade— a longtime hub for Southern food and shrimp and grits in the area— would rebrand itself as the new eatery. This is one of a succession of Houston restaurant rebrandings heading into the summer. In the Heights alone, revamps include the recent reopening of Arthur Ave as Helen In The Heights and Harold's Taproom expanding with a new breakfast and coffee shop appeal.

The restaurant is now a bistro with steak tartare, tuna crudo, pastas, salads, roast chicken, NY strip and the ilk. This is how a press release describes Alice Blue.

Alice Blue brings modern bistro fare and a lively, energetic bar providing a comfortable community gathering place for regulars and destination diners who visit the popular Heights locale.


The name “Alice Blue” is apparently inspired by a pale azure blue that was favored by prominent socialite Alice Roosevelt Longworth, the daughter of Theodore Roosevelt.

Inside Alice Blue.
Photos by Kirsten Gilliam

The team at Alice Blue includes chef Kent Domas, formerly of financially wrought Treadsackian eateries Down House and Bernadine’s, whose menu of contemporary bistro eats was co-created alongside Jason Vaughan, a native Houstonian who most recently wroked at Hogsalt Hospitality Group in Chicago. Particularly interesting is a morcilla, or blood sausage, fondue among the appetizers.

The bar at Alice Blue.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

In the front of house,  Summer Sepeda of One/Fifth Houston and Pass & Provisions comes aboard as general manager, and Sean Jensen, formerly of Public Services Wine & Whiskey and Hay Merchant has consulted on the beverage program including cocktails and wines. Jensen, along with partner Jason Vaughan will also open a chef-driven neighborhood wine bar Nancy's Hustle at 2704 Polk in EaDo this fall. 

AB_Dinner_Menu.pdf
AB_Wine_List.pdf

Alice Blue, 250 W 19th, (713) 864-2050
Hours:  Monday through Wednesday, 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.. Weekend launches June 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

