Houston Food Bank Opens: Registered Volunteers And Donations Needed


Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Volunteers at the Houston Food Bank on a Day of Service.EXPAND
Volunteers at the Houston Food Bank on a Day of Service.
Photo by State Farm/flickr
Crazy as it seems, until today, the Houston Food Bank has not been able to open due to high water surrounding the building, but thankfully it did not endure flooding inside and is finally able to get down to business.

The food bank is calling on registered volunteers, needed for today at 1 p.m. (You can register on the Houston Food Bank's website at houstonfoodbank.org/volunteer) and on an ongoing basis.

Children as young as age six are welcome, but volunteers ages 16 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteer projects will vary and may include packing disaster boxes, inspecting and sorting food, repacking dry food into family sized bags and the sort. Closed toe shoes and sleeved shirts are required.

Volunteer shifts are as follows (including on Labor Day):

Morning shift, Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon        
Afternoon shift, Monday to Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.      
Evening shift, Monday to Friday, 6 to 9 p.m.          

Donations are also being accepted and curbside drop-off is open now through Saturday, September 9. The drop-off is at the Houston Food Bank's main entrance, 535 Portwall. Donations are accepted Monday to Friday, 8 am to 6 pm and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Items needed:

  • Canned ready-to-eat items with pull tops including vegetables and fruit
  • Protein in pouches or pull-top cans: tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken
  • Peanut butter
  • Snacks: granola bars, breakfast bars, and the like
  • Toiletries
  • Paper goods
  • Diapers
  • Cleaning supplies: mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray


The Houston Food Bank does not accept: Clothing, household items, baby food and other items not on this list.

Monetary donations specific to Hurricane Harvey relief can be made at hfb.convio.net/harvey.

For more on Houston Food Bank’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, head to the official website.

Those in need of food and supplies can contact the Houston Food Bank Helpline at 832-369-9390, and check out our previous coverage on how to support the food banks mobilizing in Texas right now.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

